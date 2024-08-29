The Pittsburgh Penguins picked up Rutger McGroarty in a big trade with the Winnipeg Jets. The forward from the University of Michigan requested a trade from the Jets before ever playing a game there and it was honored. He explained why he wanted out of Winnipeg during his introductory press conference with the Penguins.

“My agents talked to them and then I talked to them and I just wanted to be upfront and honest with them and tell them I wasn’t going to be signing for them,” McGroarty said. “I got nothing but respect for those guys. They handled it with a lot of class. And I wish them nothing but the best.”

McGroarty did not provide a direct answer as to why he wanted out of Winnipeg in his first presser with the Penguins. The answer still gives some insight into what happened. McGroarty believed Winnipeg would not be the best for his development and requested a trade. This is similar to the Cutter Gauthier situation when he was surprisingly traded from the Flyers to the Ducks, reportedly because of a lack of chemistry with head coach John Tortorella.

McGroarty continued by saying he feels that Pittsburgh is the right fit in terms of a city and organization. He signed his three-year entry-level deal with the Penguins and will look to make the team out of training camp. With a young forward in Rutger McGroarty in the fold, can the Penguins finally return to the playoffs this season?

Expectations for Penguins and Rutger McGroarty in 2024-25

The Pittsburgh Penguins have missed the playoffs in two consecutive seasons for the first time in Sidney Crosby's career. That is despite a great season from Crosby in 2023-24, where he scored a team-high 42 goals, 52 assists, and 94 points. Depth forwards are the biggest need for the Penguins. That is where McGroarty will help tremendously.

McGroarty is a skilled winger who scored 91 points in 75 games for the University of Michigan in his two seasons. The spark he can provide to the lineup will help replace Jake Guentzel, who was traded at the deadline last year. When projecting McGroarty's season, it is important to know that he won't be Guentzel right away but can grow into that.

The Penguins should put McGroarty on the wing with Crosby to start the season. They do not have any chance to get in the playoffs if McGroarty does not have a great rookie season and putting him with an all-time great is the way to do that. If Crosby has another great season, the rookie will benefit from that.

The Calder Trophy for top rookie will be a great race this season. Top pick Macklin Celebrini will play for the San Jose Sharks this season. If last year's race is any tip, he will be the favorite this year. Connor Bedard was also a highly-touted prospect and won the trophy despite missing games due to injury.

Gauthier will be in the conversation along with Lane Hutson from the Montreal Canadiens. Don't sleep on McGroarty as an option to win the award if he takes advantage of playing time with Crosby.