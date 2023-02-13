Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins had a rough time on Saturday night. They lost to the Los Angeles Kings 6-0 as they honored one of their franchise heroes. They also saw Crosby get kicked out of a game for the first time in his career.

The incident occurred in the third period. Crosby engaged in a battle with Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson in front of the net. Anderson knocked Crosby to the ice, drawing a cross-checking penalty.

The two players continued to exchange words after the penalty was assessed. Crosby shoved Anderson, and the two players received 10-minute game misconduct penalties. After arguing with the referee, Crosby was kicked from the game.

Crosby was certainly not happy with the ejection. In fact, Crosby took a dig at the NHL when asked about his thoughts on the ejection on Sunday. “I mean, can I really say what I think anyway? Let’s be honest here,” he said.

The Penguins star went on to explain his side beyond that shot. The future Hall of Fame star said he had no idea he was getting run from the contest, and it took him by surprise.

“I could tell he [Anderson] was saying something. Don’t know what he was saying because we were pretty far from each other. I got closer and that happens often in a lot of scrums,” Crosby said.

Crosby collected 20 penalty minutes during the game. He has never collected that many penalty minutes in any of his previous 1160 career games in the NHL.

The Penguins are in the middle of a playoff chase, and a win Saturday certainly would have been huge for their push. After the loss, Crosby and the Penguins sit in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division on 61 points.