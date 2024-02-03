Sidney Crosby could play in the 2026 Olympics at age 38.

The NHL recently announced its return to international play, as the league will participate in the 2026 Olympics. Furthermore, players will also lace their skates for the Winter Games in 2030. On Friday, Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby was asked about his potential involvement in the best-on-best tournament.

Crosby scored one of the more iconic goals in the history of the Olympics back in 2010. His overtime marker against the United States earned him his first gold medal with Team Canada. Four years later, he won a second gold medal with the Canadians.

In 2026, the Penguins star will be 38 years old. However, he still has an interest in being a part of Team Canada should the opportunity arise. “I’d love to,” Crosby said, via NHL.com, ahead of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

“I don’t ever think too far ahead, regardless of how old you are, I think you always go a year at a time and see how it goes and where your game is at. I’d love to be a part of it,” he continued on Friday.

Penguins' Sidney Crosby happy to see 2026 Olympics return

Crosby is one of the best players of his generation. He has inspired some of the game's brightest young talent who will soon carry the flag for the NHL into the future. However, he knows his participation in the 2026 Olympics isn't a guarantee, even with his track record.

“Something you have to earn. It’s not something that’s given to you. To represent your country, you’ve got to earn it,” the Penguins star said ahead of the 2024 NHL-All Star Game.

The NHL last participated in the Olympics in 2014. They came close to a return in 2022, but ultimately it didn't come to fruition. In recent years, players pushed for the league to come to an agreement that allows them to represent their country on the biggest possible stage.

“It’s great news,” Crosby said, via NHL.com. “With all the uncertainty that’s been around it in years prior, just how great of an experience it is, it’s just awesome news. I’m sure that a lot of players are really happy. Especially to commit to two years, two different Olympics. I think that’ll be great.”