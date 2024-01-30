The hockey players are facing serious charges after being ordered to surrender to London, Ontario police.

Five players connected to the NHL are facing serious legal allegations following an investigation of misconduct by members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team. Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote, Dillon Dube, and Alex Formenton have been ordered to surrender by London, Ontario police in connection with a sexual assault case, per sources from TSN.

Four active NHL players and one former player find themselves in legal trouble

Carter Hart (Philadelphia Flyers), Michael McLeod (New Jersey Devils), Cal Foote (Devils), and Dillon Dube (Calgary Flames) were all active during the 2023-24 NHL season. Alex Formenton, a former member of the Ottawa Senators, plays overseas in Switzerland.

Each of the aforementioned players is to report to London, Ontario police to be charged with sexual assault, TSN reports. They are expected to surrender before the London Police Service holds a press conference on Monday to update the public on the case.

The five players are accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a London hotel on June 19th, 2018 after a Hockey Canada Foundation golf and gala event. The allegations have yet to be proven.

London Police investigated the allegations at the time of its occurrence but initially closed the case in February 2019 without charges.

Then, in May 2022, Hockey Canada settled a $3.55 million lawsuit with the victim of the alleged attack that was brought against Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League, and eight unnamed players connected to the case.

This led to parliamentary hearings and public backlash. Thus, the London police reopened the case in the fall of 2022. Now, Hart, McLeod, Foote, Dube, and Formenton are leaving the ice to battle the charges.