Ahead of his 1200th career NHL game, Penguins captain and surefire Hall of Famer Sidney Crosby reflected on his incredible career.

Sidney Crosby is still playing at an incredibly high level in his 19th National Hockey League season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the captain will play in his 1,200th NHL game on Saturday night against the San Jose Sharks.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion, former Hart Trophy winner and surefire Hall of Famer, the Nova Scotia, Canada native opened up on his phenomenal career this week.

“You don't just love it when it's good to you,” Crosby explained about the game that has given him everything. “You love it when it’s tough and when it's difficult too. When that passion's not there, or that love's not there, it's probably time to stop doing it.”

That moment still hasn't come for the 36-year-old, who is still leading a Penguins team with Stanley Cup aspirations in 2023-24. Crosby is still often one of the last players to leave practice, and remains one of the hardest workers in the league.

“A lot of it goes unseen,” said Pens coach Mike Sullivan. “That’s why I’ve always said on so many occasions that it’s not by accident that this guy is as good as he is. Yeah, he’s talented, he’s gifted and all of those things. But he maximizes every opportunity that he has to be at his best. I think that commitment, in my experience of being around the game, has been unmatched by any other player I’ve seen.”

Ultimate respect for Penguins' Sidney Crosby

It's high praise that is certainly deserved for the one of the game's best ever players — and Sullivan is not the only one who thinks so.

“Nothing really surprises you at this point,” linemate Jake Guentzel admitted. “He’s done it for such a long time. He’s a high-end player and he does it all over the ice. It’s been fun to watch over the years. He continues to amaze me. Every year, it seems like he’s getting better.”

“Despite all the stardom and recognition, he’s a guy that’s down to earth,” forward Bryan Rust echoed. “He treats everybody with respect. Doesn’t matter if you’re Mario Lemieux or the guy that’s cleaning the locker room, he’s going to treat you with the same level of respect.”

Despite Crosby's continued excellent play, the Pens are only 3-6 this season, having lost five of their last six games with a chance to turn it around in Erik Karlsson's return to San Jose.

But that could be overshadowed by No. 87 on Saturday.

“Like anything, there’s challenges and adversity,” Crosby mused about his incredible career. “You get through it. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of doing. I feel pretty fortunate to be doing it. So, I try not to complain, that’s for sure.”