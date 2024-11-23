The Pittsburgh Penguins are on track for a top-10 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Penguins recently kicked off a rebuild by trading Lars Eller to the Washington Capitals. Many expect this team to be one of the rougher ones to watch. But on Friday night against the Winnipeg Jets, Sidney Crosby gave fans something to cheer for when he got into it with Kyle Connor.

Crosby and Connor dropped the gloves on Friday, trading haymakers. It's rare to see the Penguins forward throw hands on the ice. In fact, he has just nine fights before this in his 20-year career, according to HockeyFights.com. His last fight came on October 6, 2023, against Buffalo Sabres forward Peyton Krebs.

Unfortunately for Crosby, Connor's Jets had the last laugh. Winnipeg defeated Pittsburgh by a score of 4-1 on Friday night. It marked the Jets' 17th win in their first 20 games. The Jets remained atop the NHL as they continued a historic run. The Penguins, meanwhile, have lost for the seventh time in their last 10 games.

Jets' Kyle Connor scores after Sidney Crosby fight

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins hoped to pick up a win after a loss their last time out. Unfortunately, it did not happen on Friday night. In fact, Winnipeg needed less than 90 seconds to score the first goal. Nino Niederreiter scored his eighth of the season to make it a 1-0 game.

Pittsburgh's luck did not improve in the second period, either. Vladislav Namestnikov scored around five minutes into the middle frame. And near the end of the period, Gabe Vilardi scored his eighth of the season on the power play to make it 3-0.

The Penguins did pull one back in the third, to be fair. Michael Bunting found the back of the net to give his team a little bit of life. However, Winnipeg kept them out of the net for the rest of the game. Kyle Connor scored an empty net goal to put the final nail in the coffin.

The Penguins are now 7-11-4 on the 2024-25 NHL season. Things are not going well at all for Pittsburgh. It will certainly be interesting to see how they respond their next time out. They retake the ice on Saturday as they continue a three-game homestand at PPG Paints Arena against the Utah Hockey Club.