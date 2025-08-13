The 2025-26 campaign is about to begin, and it appears the Oregon Ducks football team has indefinitely suspended one wide receiver on the roster. Head coach Dan Lanning shared a statement as to why that is the case.

Reports indicate that wide receiver Jurrion Dickey, who is 20 years old, has been indefinitely suspended by the Ducks, according to Zachary Neel of USA Today. Lanning explained two rules that all players on the roster must follow, and it appears that Dickey may have broken at least one of those rules.

“Jurrion is indefinitely suspended with us right now,” said head coach Dan Lanning. “We've got two team rules: be respectful and be on time. There are some pieces of that where I felt like he needed a break from us, and we needed a break from him, so we can focus on what's in front of us right now. Wishing him nothing but the best as far as success, and I want to see him get back to where he could be a contributor.”

Dickey has played two seasons at Oregon; however, his first year is technically a redshirt year. He has been a backup throughout his collegiate career, as he has only reeled in two receptions in two seasons with the Ducks. He was projected to be a backup once again before Dan Lanning announced the suspension.

The Ducks are likely to rely on Kyler Kasper, Gary Bryant Jr., and true freshman Dakorien Moore in the wide receiver role. Additionally, tight end Kenyon Sadiq is supposed to play a major role as well after being one of two Oregon players named on Bruce Feldman's Freak List for the 2025 season.

Oregon is now slated to begin the season opener against the Montana State Bobcats on August 30 without Jurrion Dickey. At the very least, Dickey should have an opportunity to get things right again, as Lanning is seemingly in his corner and hoping he does so.