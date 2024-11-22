The 2024-25 NHL season is nearly two months old at this time. And we have seen some interesting developments in the early going. The Winnipeg Jets broke multiple records as they won 15 of their first 16 games Furthermore, teams like the Carolina Hurricanes are also out to fast starts. All this said, it's a fair time to release our first 2025 NHL Mock Draft of the season.

This NHL Mock Draft will contain an order determined by a lottery simulation on Tankathon. As a result, you may see teams higher or lower in the order than they should be by the time this is published. It's still incredibly early, after all. But it is worth seeing which prospects are beginning to establish themselves as first-round talents. Without further ado, here is ClutchPoints' first 2025 NHL Mock Draft.

1) Montreal Canadiens – James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA)

The Canadiens won our NHL Draft Lottery and select first in our NHL Mock Draft. Here, Montreal takes James Hagens, one of the best prospects in the class. Hagens currently stars with the Boston College Eagles in the collegiate ranks. He is not the biggest center, and he has just one goal through 10 games. But he is an elite playmaker, and his play-driving alone helps him project as a top-line center at the next level.

2) San Jose Sharks – Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

The Sharks selected first overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, and are on track for another high pick. They have selected two centers — Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini — with their recent picks. Why not pair them with a potentially elite winger? Porter Martone is a contender to go first overall in this draft. He uses elite creativity to generate offense, beat defenders, and break games open. He could give San Jose one of the most promising center-wing duos in the entire league.

3) Chicago Blackhawks – Michael Misa, C, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

The Blackhawks are up now with the third overall pick in the draft. They could go in a number of directions here. In this NHL Mock Draft, they land on Saginaw Spirit center Michael Misa. Misa is on a tear in the Ontario Hockey League, averaging two points per game. He is a high end skater, a creative playmaker, and finds his way to get to the net to create offensive opportunities. The Blackhawks could have one of the best one-two punches down the middle for a long time.

4) Nashville Predators – Roger McQueen, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Shockingly, the Nashville Predators have struggled out of the gate in 2024-25. However, they could get a franchise cornerstone out of it. Nashville has struggled with its center depth in particular this season. Brandon Wheat Kings star Roger McQueen has game-breaking ability and can takeover games with his skill. A back injury has limited him to eight games so far this year. But he remains in the conversation to potentially go first overall.

5) St. Louis Blues – Matthew Schaefer, LD, Erie Otters (OHL)

The St. Louis Blues lost Torey Krug for the season before the puck dropped on the 2024-25 campaign. Their defensive depth was already in question when he went down. With Philip Broberg also picking up an injury, it's clear the team could use more on the blueline. Matthew Schaefer began the year as the top defenseman in the class. And he has proven to be that in the early going. He could be a legitimate number-one defenseman down the line.

6) Pittsburgh Penguins – Anton Frondell, C, Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The Pittsburgh Penguins traded Lars Eller to kick off their rebuilding phase. Pittsburgh is likely to wind up with a high draft pick this year. And Anton Frondell is a fantastic building block for the future. Frondell has split time between Sweden's junior ranks and the second division, the HockeyAllsvenskan. He is a hard worker on the ice and an excellent playmaker while being a bit undersized. He also possesses a dangerous shot. Frondell may not become the next Sidney Crosby, but he projects as a top-six player nonetheless.

7) Detroit Red Wings – Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

This is a bit of an outside-the-box pick for the Detroit Red Wings. Carbonneau is seen as a fringe top-15 player by a lot of people within the game. However, he has more potential than some give him credit for. He is a decently sized winger who has a knack for scoring goals. The Red Wings need two things: goal-scoring and players who play the right wing naturally. This selection fills two needs with one pick.

8) Columbus Blue Jackets – Logan Hensler, RHD, Wisconsin (NCAA)

The Columbus Blue Jackets are embroiled in trade rumors around David Jiricek. The former sixth overall pick has not worked out in Columbus despite the potential he had entering the draft. If he leaves, adding another right-shot defenseman makes sense. Logan Hensler has a lot of fans within the game. The Wisconsin rearguard has a lot of tools that spell out a successful future at the NHL level. Still, he is a bit raw as a prospect, so his stock is a bit all over the place. The Blue Jackets take a bet on his potential with this selection.

9) Utah Hockey Club – Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

The Utah Hockey Club have cooled off after a hot start to the season. Utah made a shock selection in Tij Iginla in 2024, adding to an already impressive prospect pipeline. Here, they add to their center depth with Caleb Desnoyers. Desnoyers is off to a hot start in the QMJHL and possesses an impressive scoring touch. He can beat defenders and make some great players. He profiles more as a goal scorer, though, which Utah certainly won't mind.

10) Buffalo Sabres – Ivan Ryabkin, C, Dynamo Moscow (KHL)

Rounding out the top 10 is the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo has been in a perpetual pattern of “take the best player available” for the last few years. The Sabres have no true holes in their prospect pipeline, giving them that luxury. Here, they take a promising Russian center in Ivan Ryabkin. Ryabkin is off to a slow start this year, but the skill set is there for all to see. He shoots well, moves the puck with poise, and has great vision on the ice. There are no real holes in his game. After trading Casey Mittelstadt last season, adding more center depth makes sense.

11) Ottawa Senators – Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie Otters (OHL)

The Senators have drafted a forward in the first round twice since the beginning of the decade. Tim Stutzle has worked wonders for them as he has emerged as a legitimate top-line center. However, Tyler Boucher is a different story. When the 2025 NHL Draft rolls around, it will be five years since the Stutzle pick. Ottawa needs an impact forward, and Malcolm Spence could certainly develop into a heart-and-soul type player for them down the line.

12) Philadelphia Flyers – Kashawn Aitcheson, LD, Barrie Colts (OHL)

The Flyers have not invested heavily in their blueline with their high picks since 2020. They did trade for Jamie Drysdale last season, but he has struggled with injuries. Oliver Bonk is on the way, but more depth could be beneficial. Kashawn Aitcheson could go higher in the draft if things continue going well. The Colts star plays a physical game and is tough to play against. He is a high-energy player who is more than willing to set the tone. He fits in well with the brand of hockey we've come to expect from the Flyers.

13) Boston Bruins – William Moore, C, USNTDP

The Bruins drafted a center last year, but the team certainly needs more depth down the middle. It's been a rough season, which resulted in the firing of Jim Montgomery as head coach. This pick could help the team get back to winning ways sooner rather than later. William Moore plays a fearless game and uses his skill to make plays. However, he is certainly not afraid to use his strength to cause chaos in the dirty areas. He projects as a top-six center at the next level.

14) Seattle Kraken – Jackson Smith, LD, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

The Kraken made an interesting selection last year, taking Berkly Catton over some of the top defensemen in the class. Catton is a fantastic pick for them, so no issue there. However, it kicks the can of needing a defenseman down the road. Jackson Smith is a promising rearguard who is making a name for himself with the Tri-City Americans. The way he reads the game certainly needs some refinement. But he can impact the game in a variety of ways, and his combination of size and strength makes him tough for opponents to play against.

15) Anaheim Ducks – Victor Eklund, LW, Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek marches to the beat of his own drum. He passed on Adam Fantilli for Leo Carlsson in the 2023 NHL Draft. And last year he pulled the surprise of the first round when the Ducks picked Beckett Sennecke third overall. Expect the Ducks' decision-maker to pick a player he loves this year, as well. Victor Eklund could certainly find himself in the top 10 once June 2025 rolls around. His intelligence on the ice offsets his less-than-ideal size for a winger. Going to Anaheim could create a rivalry with his brother, William, who plays for the Sharks.

16) Philadelphia Flyers (via COL) – Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

The Flyers traded for this pick in the Sean Walker trade at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. After taking Aitcheson with their first pick, they go the forward route here. Lynden Lakovic is a sizeable winger who has silky smooth hands and a promising scoring touch. There is room for him to improve his play away from the puck. And there is some concern about his off-ice activities. As a WHL rookie, he was suspended for an incident deemed not criminal in nature by the Edmonton Police Service. All this said, Philadelphia could certainly take their chances on him in the middle of the first round.

17) New York Islanders – Cole Reschny, C, Victoria Royals (WHL)

The Islanders took a flier on Cole Eiserman last year, betting they can develop other areas of his game. He already has a lethal shot and is the greatest goal scorer in US National Team Development Program history. New York could certainly take advantage of his goal-scoring by pairing an elite playmaker with him. Cole Reschny could become that playmaker in the right environment. He is a highly competitive and creative player who makes incredible passes every game. He could also score when needed, as well. The Islanders need center depth, making Reschny a perfect fit.

18) Philadelphia Flyers (via EDM) – Kurban Limatov, LD, Dynamo Moscow (KHL)

The Flyers are up with the last of their three first-round picks. This pick was acquired in a 2024 NHL Draft night trade with the Edmonton Oilers. Philadelphia selected a left-shot defenseman with their first pick, but could certainly double up to improve their depth. Kurban Limatov is off to a historic start for a U18 defenseman in the Russian junior system. He plays an impressive two-way game and is not afraid to get physical when the need arises. Keep an on Limatov as his stock could very well rise over the next few months.

19) Vancouver Canucks – Carter Bear, LW, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

The Canucks have a somewhat solid foundation as things stand. However, they could stand to add an impact left winger to their prospect pipeline. Carter Bear showed promise last year, scoring 25 goals and 57 points for the Everett Silvertips. This year, he is on pace for 119 points as Everett currently sits in first place in the WHL's Western Conference. Bear has soft hands and a great shot that allows him to score and make incredible skill plays in one-on-one situations. There is a lot to like about him early in this NHL Draft process.

20) Montreal Canadiens (via CGY) – Emile Guite, LW, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

The Canadiens are next up in our NHL Mock Draft after selecting James Hagens first overall. The Canadiens traded for this pick in the Sean Monahan trade a few years ago. Montreal will receive the higher of Calgary's pick and the Florida Panthers' selection as a result of the Monahan deal. Here, the Canadiens add a left winger who could provide some value in Emile Guite. Guite is the reigning QMJHL Rookie of the Year and possesses one of the best shots in this class. And, of course, Montreal is not one to turn down the chance to pick a promising French Canadian player.

21) Los Angeles Kings – Charlie Trethaway, RD, USNTDP

The Los Angeles Kings lost Drew Doughty to injury to begin this season. And they could lose Vladislav Gavrikov through trade or NHL Free Agency this summer. Combine this with the fact that Jordan Spence and Brandt Clarke are no longer prospects, and it becomes clear that Los Angeles could use some defensive depth. Charlie Trethaway is an interesting prospect with a polarizing draft evaluation in the early going. Some believe he has top-10 talent in this draft. However, he is still quite raw as a prospect, and his upside is a bit lower than that of Logan Hensler. Still, the Kings could get a gem here if they are smart in developing his game. Expect them to keep this pick, as well, as Los Angeles hosts the draft in 2025.

22) Nashville Predators (via TBL) – Radim Mrtka, RD, HC Oceláři Třinec (Czech Extraliga)

The Predators are back up with a pick they acquired in the Tanner Jeannot trade around the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. One area of need for this team is on the right side of the blueline. This especially rings true now that Dante Fabbro has joined the Columbus Blue Jackets through waivers. Radim Mrtka has fans across the hockey world and could be a rising prospect. He is a huge player at 6'5″ and can move very well for his size. He is also dependable no matter the situation. This could be a great pick for Barry Trotz and the Predators.

23) Calgary Flames (via NJD) – Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

The Flames received this pick in the Jacob Markstrom trade with the New Jersey Devils over the summer. Calgary could go in a number of directions here. However, they would be smart to add a center. Nazem Kadri could be a trade candidate if things go downhill. And their prospect center depth is not inspiring. Jake O'Brien is a poised player who skates with finesse. He is a smart player but lacks a true physical element to his game. Moreover, he has underperformed in tournament play. In fact, he went scoreless at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup over the summer. Still, his upside should still make him a first-round pick.

24) Chicago Blackhawks (via TOR) – Blake Fiddler, RD, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

The Blackhawks drafted a right-shot defender in Artyom Levshunov this past summer. However, they could use more depth on that side of the blueline. Blake Fiddler stood out at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, captaining Team USA. He has remained in strong form, playing big minutes for the Edmonton Oil Kings. Blake is the son of former NHLer Vernon Fiddler, so he's been around the game for a while. He could be an excellent addition to Chicago's backline.

25) Dallas Stars – Jakob Ihs Wozniak, C, Lulea HF (SHL)

There may be no player with a first-round grade with a more chaotic perception than Jakob Ihs Wozniak. Some believe he is a top-three player in this class. Others believe he could go within the top 10. His stock in the early going has settled down some, and while he could go higher, this is a good spot for him. Wozniak is a big-time scorer who needs to find his game at 5v5 as well as a bit of consistency. He could find that with the Dallas Stars.

26) New York Rangers – Brady Martin, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

The Rangers are next up in this NHL Mock Draft and add to their center depth. Brady Martin has played in all situations for the Soo early in the 2024-25 campaign. There are games where he's logged 25 minutes for the Greyhounds. Martin leaves it all on the ice every game and is one of the most competitive players in this class. He could play up and down the lineup at the NHL level. His versatility and dependability could be something that draws him to New York.

27) Minnesota Wild – Alex Huang, RD, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

The Wild drafted Zeev Buium at the 2024 NHL Draft to add some defensive depth. However, they could use more of it, especially on the right side. Alex Huang is a bit of an off-board pick for the Wild in this NHL Mock Draft, but that's common this late in the NHL Draft. Huang is primarily an offensive defenseman, using his agility and hockey sense to make plays with the puck. Huang is off to a slow start in 2024-25, hindering his draft stock. A strong second half could certainly solidify his status as a first-round pick.

28) Washington Capitals – Adam Benak, C, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

The Capitals are off to a fantastic start, despite the loss of Alex Ovechkin to injury. Looking at their roster makeup, the center position could use some reinforcement. Adam Benak has starred at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup over the last two seasons. He can facilitate offense and make difficult passes to help set up his teammates. He uses his combination of speed and hands to beat defenders with ease. Some believe he could have higher upside than fellow Czechian Martin Necas. That's certainly high praise.

29) Calgary Flames (via FLA) – Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

The Flames are up with the pick they acquired in the Matthew Tkachuk trade. After adding a center with their last pick, taking a winger here makes sense. Cameron Schmidt has a higher projection from some than where he is going in this NHL Mock Draft. He is one of the best skaters in the class and is off to a white-hot start for the Vancouver Giants. However, he is one of the more undersized players in the class, standing just 5'7″. He should still be a first-rounder, but his size could give teams some hesitation.

30) Nashville Predators (via VGK/SJ) – Cullen Potter, C, Arizona State University (NCAA)

The Predators acquired this pick in the Yaroslav Askarov trade over the summer. Nashville did address its center depth with its first pick in this draft. However, they could stand to double up at the position in this NHL Mock Draft. Cullen Potter is a player many see going much higher than this. In fact, some believe there isn't a better skater in this class than the Arizona State product. Potter is a raw prospect, but there are certainly flashes of promise that could see his stock rise over the next few months.

31) Carolina Hurricanes – Milton Gastrin, C, Modo Hockey (SHL)

The Hurricanes have not drafted a center in the first round since 2020 when they took Seth Jarvis. That pick certainly worked out for them, but they need more depth down the middle. Especially after trading Vasily Ponomarev to the Penguins in the Jake Guentzel trade. Milton Gastrin made waves in the summer with an eight-point game against Switzerland at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He has anchored a very successful line for age group on the international stage. And he has a very underrated shot. Gastrin is a name to keep an eye on.

32) Winnipeg Jets – Jack Murtagh, LW, USNTDP

The Jets are the best team in the NHL so far, and as a result, they close out our NHL Mock Draft. Winnipeg could use a bit of forward depth in their system with Cole Perfetti established in the NHL. Rutger McGroarty was traded to the Penguins, as well, creating some need for depth on the wing. Jack Murtagh struggled with injury early on but has looked good since returning. He is a strong skater and has a deceptive release on his shot. Murtagh is a very competitive player and could be an early sleeper in this draft process.