Although Micah Parsons' situation has yet to show signs of a quick resolution, the Dallas Cowboys are choosing to focus on other key players, such as DaRon Bland, who could become the centerpiece of a vital contract story. With the preseason underway, the star cornerback revealed that talks have already begun with his agent and team officials, and his goal is to have a deal finalized before Week 1.

“I do,” he said. “I'm not really here to talk about it really so much. Hopefully,” Bland said when asked if he wanted to sign before the regular season begins, adding that he didn't want to go into details but remained confident that an agreement could be reached.

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland said there have been some talks with his agent. He said he’d like to get a new deal done before the season. “Hopefully.” pic.twitter.com/0jEI8WTFGT — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 12, 2025

The former All-Pro, nicknamed “Pick-Six King” for setting the NFL record for interceptions returned for touchdowns in 2023, is entering the final year of his current deal. Last season, he played in only seven games before suffering a season-ending injury, but his versatility in the defensive secondary remains a valuable asset for Dallas.

Secondary coach Darrian Thompson noted the team has given Bland a new nickname: “The Weapon.” His ability to play both on the outside and in the nickel spot gives the Cowboys flexibility, but also creates a challenge in the lineup. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer admitted the team is still deciding how to fill the nickel position following Jourdan Lewis's departure in free agency.

Article Continues Below

What are we going to do? Can it be DaRon? Is it going to be DaRon? What do we want to do with that?” Schottenheimer said, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Lewis left a void after he started 32 games over the last two seasons, including returning from a serious foot injury and providing stability and unit leadership. Lewis's leadership and reliability led him to sign a three-year, $30 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving Dallas to explore numerous options in camp. Kemon Hall, a former corner at North Texas, Israel Mukuamu, a safety, and undrafted rookie Zion Childress have all gotten reps in the slot.

Ideally, the Cowboys want to keep Bland on the outside, especially with Trevon Diggs and third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr., who are unlikely to be ready for the season opener. Owner Jerry Jones said there is no timetable for either player's return, though he expressed optimism about their progress.

“I don't have any comment because I don't know,” Jones said. “I don't think anybody does, but I'm pleased they're making progress.”