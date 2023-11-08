Tristan Jarry was forced out of the Penguins win over the Ducks early with an injury, and the latest update on his status is quite murky

The Pittsburgh Penguins picked up a 2-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, but they didn't escape from the game totally unscathed it seems. Late in the second period, Tristan Jarry had his head inadvertently run into by Adam Henrique, and he was quickly pulled from the game before sitting out the entire third period.

Jarry has been having a rocky start to the season for the Penguins, as he's posted a 4-5 record through his first nine games, despite allowing 2.51 goals per game and recording a pair of shutouts. It looks like Jarry could be dealing with some sort of head or neck injury here which could keep him out for some time, and after the game, head coach Mike Sullivan didn't provide much clarity on his injury status.

Via Pittsburgh Penguins:

“Coach Sullivan on Jarry: ‘He's being evaluated right now. I don't have any other updates other than that.'”

Who would replace Tristan Jarry for the Penguins if he misses time?

After Jarry was forced out of the game, Magnus Hellberg was thrown into the fire, and held his own to help the Penguins escape this game with a victory. Hellberg is a veteran backup goalie who hasn't played much hockey in the NHL throughout his career, but if Jarry has to miss time, that will change very quickly. Pittsburgh could be getting Alex Nedeljkovic back from their injured reserve later this month, so if Jarry's injury is a long one, he could find himself in between the sticks once he's healthy enough to play.

While this win only pushed Pittsburgh's record to 5-6-0 on the season, they have enough talent in front of their goalie that they should be able to win games if Jarry misses time. The hope is that this injury won't keep Jarry off the ice for very long, but this murky injury update makes it seem like his status is worth watching over the next few days.