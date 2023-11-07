Who's ready for some primetime hockey? It is about that time to take a look at our NHL odds series where our Penguins-Ducks prediction and pick will be revealed.

Who's ready for some primetime hockey? On this Tuesday night, get ready for an epic battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Anaheim Ducks! It is about that time to take a look at our NHL odds series where our Penguins-Ducks prediction and pick will be revealed.

Most recently, the Penguins were able to snap a two-game losing streak by dismantling the San Jose Sharks in dominating fashion by a final score of 10-2. Overall, Pittsburgh enters plat this evening with a losing record at 4-6 and are more than eager to string together some victories to change the tide of the season in the early going of things.

On the other side of things, the Ducks found themselves becoming the first team in the league to down the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights in regulation after Anaheim recorded four consecutive goals in the third period after trailing 2-0 to start the game. Clearly, the statement win proved just how improved the Ducks are this season as seeing this squad make the playoffs would not be surprising whatsoever. At the moment, Anaheim sits with a 7-4-0 record overall through the first 11 games of the regular season.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Penguins-Ducks Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: -1.5 (+118)

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-142)

Over: 6.5 (-134)

Under: 6.5 (+110)

How to Watch Penguins vs. Ducks

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Penguins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Things have no doubt gotten off to a rockier start than expected for a Pittsburgh team that narrowly missed out on the postseason festivities a year ago, but there is still plenty of time for the Penguins to get their season back on track in solid contention a few months from now.

In order for the Penguins to cover the spread and steal one out on the West Coast, goaltender Tyson Jarry will need to be at his absolute best. Although Jarry has a multitude of experience in this league as well as having the most shutouts this season in the league with two, he has put together an underwhelming .897 save percentage and often allows too many soft goals to find the back of the net. If the Pens' are going to cool off the scalding hot Ducks, look no further than Jarry to end up being the ultimate equalizer in between the pipes.

Despite being in the twilight of his career, the legend himself Sidney Crosby continues to play solid minutes on the first line and has recorded 11 points next to his name which is the third-most on the team thus far. Against the Sharks, Crosby reached another magnificent milestone in his illustrious career as he played in his 1,200th NHL game at the ripe age of 36. Don't be alarmed if Crosby makes some big-time plays out on the rink to give his crew the best chance at making this a game.

Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread/Win

In shocking fashion, the most surprising aspect of this team has been the ability to show off their resiliency when their backs are up against the wall. Incredibly enough, not only are the Ducks in the midst of a six-game winning streak, but they already have pulled off five come-from-behind victories this season and will most likely have many more as the year goes on. Stacked with a ton of youth, this Ducks roster is growing up right before our eyes which should have Anaheim fans more than ecstatic for what the future may hold.

As a whole, the most dangerous part about this team in addition to their sturdy ways has been a balance on both ends of the ice. Ranked 11th in goals per game and goals against, the Ducks are as consistent as they come when it comes to not getting too high or low. Although a fast start on Tuesday evening would benefit the Ducks greatly, even remaining in striking distance will put all of the pressure on Pittsburgh to close the door with the game on the line.

Most importantly, the up-and-coming youngster Mason McTavish has been a relation for Anaheim this season with his combined 13 points on the year to go along with his game-tying and winning scores in the win versus Vegas. It seems like the 20-year-old center has made a giant leap in his productivity, and he very well could be an absolute nightmare for Penguins defenders later tonight.

Final Penguins-Ducks Prediction & Pick

On the road last week, it was the Ducks that overwhelmed the Penguins to a 4-3 victory which continued Anaheim's winning ways. All in all, the Ducks are a well-oiled machine with no plans of stopping and should not be expected to lose especially at home until proven otherwise. It is a no-brainer to take the Ducks as +1.5 goal underdogs in this late-night showdown.

Final Penguins-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Ducks +1.5 (-142)