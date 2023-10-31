The Pittsburgh Penguins dropped to 3-6 with a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks at home on Monday, and goalie Tristan Jarry got real about his struggles so far this season after his personal record dropped to 2-5-0.

“It's tough, obviously, when you're losing games,” Tristan Jarry said, according to Kayla Douglas of theScore. “That's the hardest part. You never want to lose; you play the game to win. I don't think I've been giving the guys enough (of a) chance to win every night.”

The loss to the Ducks is a demoralizing one for the Penguins. It is a game they expect to win. Jarry let up a shorthanded goal to Mason McTavish in the final minute of the game, which ended up being the winning goal. It was the second goal for Mason McTavish in the game. It is especially disappointing for the Penguins knowing that they held a 3-2 lead early in the third period.

Jarry owns a .893 save percentage and a 2.84 goals against average. It is not an ideal start for Jarry after new Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas gave him a five-year extension with a $5.275 million cap hit this summer.

Kyle Dubas was trying to help this core of players win one last Stanley Cup with the Penguins. He executed a trade for Erik Karlsson this offseason to help out Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. It has not been a good start, and the Penguins will have to turn it around quickly to avoid digging a big hole.