Tristan Jarry rewrote the Pittsburgh Penguins' franchise record books in epic fashion on Thursday. Jarry became the first-ever Penguins goaltender to score a goal. He pulled off the amazing feat in their 4-2 road win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

For the first time in Pittsburgh Penguins history, we have a GOALIE GOAL! pic.twitter.com/fXvx99fvRh — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 1, 2023

Tristan Jarry did something legendary Penguins goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury, Tom Barrasso, and Ken Wregget never did. Jarry also became just the 17th goalie in NHL history to score a goal.

Tristan Jarry scored the first goalie goal in Penguins franchise history with 1:08 left in the third period. He scored on an empty-netter that sent visiting Pittsburgh fans in a frenzy in the stands.

Jarry put things in valuable perspective after the game.

“It was pretty lucky. It's pretty neat, honestly. It's something that doesn't happen very often. There's very few that have done it, so it's definitely pretty cool. But honestly the win means more,” Tristan Jarry said.

“It was just kind of the perfect scenario. It was coming in kind of slow and I was able to just get around it and shoot as hard as I could,” he added.

Tristan Jarry's Penguins have struggled this season

Jarry punctuated his memorable night with 39 saves against the Lightning. His historic evening was one of the few highlights of Pittsburgh's up-and-down season so far. Pittsburgh's 11-10-1 record is the second-worst in the Metropolitan Division through Thursday.

The 28-year-old Jarry is in his eighth season in the Steel City. He signed a lucrative five-year, $26.9 million contract extension this past summer.

Regrettably, Jarry didn't live up to expectations in the aftermath of his new deal. He won just two of his first seven starts this season. Understandably, Jarry's sluggish play enraged Penguins fans.

Tristan Jarry has a 7-8-1 record with a .916 save percentage and a 2.41 goals-against average through Thursday. Hopefully, the Penguins will get back on track after his memorable game against the Lightning.