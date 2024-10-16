The Penn State football team picked up a big win on Saturday as they went on the road and took down USC. The Trojans got out to a big lead early, but the Nittany Lions did a great job of battling back to get the game into overtime. Penn State ended up finding a way to get the win in the extra session, and a big reason why they won this game was the play of Tyler Warren.

Tyler Warren is a tight end for the Penn State football team, but he used to play quarterback back in the day. On Saturday, he was throwing the football, catching the football and running the football. He does it all on offense.

“How many times in the last couple of weeks have I kept mentioning Ty Warren?” David Pollack said in a video post. “He's a freak a leek. He completed one pass for nine yards. He ran it for four yards, and then he had 17 receptions, an NCAA record. It was basically find 44, that's all it was.”

David Pollack was very impressed with what Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki did against USC. Tyler Warren played a huge role in the win, and so did Kotelnicki.

“They absolutely you lose this football game without [offensive coordinator Andy] Kotelnicki,” Pollack continued. “Kotelnicki dials up play after play after play. They bring 71 in at an H back. They're tight end at quarterback. They played three quarterbacks on the first drive. I still don't think they're overly explosive, and I'm shocked that they can't run the football better than they are.”

The Penn State football team has shown growth

Saturday's game against USC was not an easy contest. The Penn State football team had to travel through four total time zones for this trip, and the Trojans are a good team despite their record. USC got out to a big lead, and the Nittany Lions didn't flinch. David Pollack thinks that this is a game that Penn State loses in past years.

“I think they lose this game a year ago,” Pollack said. “They make plays. They can continue to find more. Their defense, by the way, they've given up three points in the third quarter all year. They make great adjustments, they made enough plays.”

This Penn State team has grown up. They are now 6-0 on the season and they are ranked #3 in the country. The Nittany Lions are in great position to make the College Football Playoff as they should be favored in every remaining game this season besides a home game against #4 Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions will be back in action next weekend as they will be taking on Wisconsin for a tricky road matchup. Penn State is currently on their second and final bye week of the season.