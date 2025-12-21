Dante Moore's spectacular season continued with a historic performance on Saturday night. While leading Oregon to a dominant win over James Madison in round one of the College Football Playoffs, the star quarterback achieved a feat unprecedented since Zach Wilson achieved it in 2020.

Moore and the Ducks got out to a quick start by scoring on each of their first five drives. The redshirt sophomore threw three 20-yard touchdown passes and ran one in on the ground in the first half, becoming the first player to do so in a bowl game since Wilson achieved it with BYU in the Boca Raton Bowl in 2020, according to Opta Stats.

Dante Moore takes it himself to extend the Ducks' lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iyckKBS2Ug — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wilson had his legacy game against UCF in his final college football game. That performance bolstered his NFL Draft stock and played a role in his going No. 2 overall to the New York Jets four months later.

Moore would throw an interception just before halftime to ruin what was otherwise a perfect first half. It was still a near-flawless 30 minutes of action for Oregon, which went into the locker room with a 34-6 lead.

Moore ended with 313 passing yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions, and a rushing touchdown on his only carry of the game. Oregon took its foot off the gas pedal in the second half, but still scored on nine of its 13 offensive drives, excluding those that ended in kneel-downs.

The 20-year-old entered the College Football Playoffs as Oregon's top NFL Draft prospect and a candidate for the No. 1 overall pick. He only strengthened that case with a handful of eye-opening passes to show off his creativity and accuracy.