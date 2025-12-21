As the Texas A&M football team lost to the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the College Football Playoff (CFP) game, 10-3, it was no doubt an immensely disappointing result on their home field. With the Texas A&M football offense led by quarterback Marcel Reed, he would reflect on the season he and the rest of the team had.

Though the Aggies were eliminated dreadfully in the result of the CFP game against the Hurricanes, it was the program's first time in the quest for the national title. While no team likes losing, it is the farthest any Texas A&M team has gone, giving Reed some “sense of pride.”

“Yeah, there's definitely a sense of pride,” Reed said, according to 247 Sports. This loss stings not only because it put us out, but it was a loss at home, and we were looking to go undefeated at home. I think we thought that this season obviously could have been a lot better than what it ended at. But we're proud of what we've accomplished. Like I said earlier, we're growing, and we grew from last year, and we're going to grow again from this year.”

This past season for Reed, the sophomore quarterback threw for 3,169 yards to go along with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in what was his best season yet. At any rate, Reed looks to bring back the Aggies to the CFP in the near future, with the program looking to build off the 11-2 record they had, also having a 7-1 record in conference play.