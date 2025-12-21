Texas A&M walked out of the College Football Playoff with a loss, but the program’s tone around Marcel Reed hasn’t shifted into panic, it’s still framed as a young quarterback taking lumps now, with a higher ceiling later. After the 10-3 defeat to Miami, head coach Mike Elko said he expects “a much better version” of Reed in 2026, pointing to the growth already shown this season and the room still left for development.

Reed’s stat line against the Hurricanes was busy but empty on the scoreboard, 237 passing yards on 25-of-39 with no touchdowns, and Miami forced three turnovers from him, a fumble early and two interceptions after halftime.

Elko’s postgame explanation also stayed blunt and structural. He said the game swung at the line of scrimmage, especially in the second half, with Texas A&M unable to establish the run and eventually becoming one-dimensional.

He noted Miami “teed off” once that happened and said the Hurricanes finished with seven sacks, tying the offensive stall-out directly to protection issues and the inability to control the trenches.

That’s the football context. The emotional context is Collin Klein’s exit.

In a 247Sports story, Reed was asked about hearing Klein get choked up while talking about him, and Reed didn’t try to hide how much the relationship means. Reed said he doesn’t want Klein to leave, but he’s happy for him because everyone in the QB room knew it was Klein’s dream to coach at his alma mater at Kansas State.

Reed described Klein as someone who checks on him more than anyone besides his parents, asking about his day and where his head is at with everything happening in the world. Reed went further, calling Klein “like a second father,” and said Klein and his family have done a lot for him.

Texas A&M’s offseason will be judged by fixes up front and Reed’s next step, but the tone is clear: they’re treating 2025 as the lesson, not the verdict.