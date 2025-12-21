Ole Miss Rebels found itself at the center of history Saturday, hosting the College Football Playoff game on a Deep South campus, and doing so amid emotional turbulence following Lane Kiffin’s abrupt departure to LSU.

In front of a record-setting crowd of 68,251 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the Ole Miss football delivered a decisive 41-10 win over Tulane, signaling both competitive focus and emotional closure.

While the buildup carried obvious tension, the atmosphere around Oxford was largely celebratory. The Grove, Ole Miss’ iconic tailgating hub, reflected a fan base eager to move forward rather than dwell on the past. But a handful of tents referenced Kiffin’s exit, including one sign that bluntly read, “Geaux To Hell Heaux,” via Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post.

OXFORD, Mississippi — A man in a Santa outfit smoked a cigar. Next to him, a "Geux to Hell, Heaux" sign hung on the side of his tent. It was a day of subtext, Lane Kiffin-themed. And the home team won big in the end. https://t.co/AvOmXhWPnT pic.twitter.com/Fyy73OlMM0 — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) December 21, 2025

Inside the stadium, attention shifted quickly to new head coach Pete Golding. With chants of “Pete!” echoing late into the game, Golding embraced the moment as he exited the field soaked, emotional, and triumphant.

He pumped his fist skyward and hurled his visor into the stands — a familiar move once associated with Kiffin, but one that now symbolized a fresh era.

Golding’s debut carried immense pressure. No head coach had ever taken over a playoff-bound team after the previous coach departed before the CFP. The emotional strain of the last two weeks, uncertainty, distraction, and sudden leadership change, could have fractured the locker room.

Instead, Ole Miss looked locked in from the opening snap, racing to an early lead and never allowing Tulane to gain traction. The performance served as a statement that the Rebels were bigger than any one figure.

What could have become a destabilizing moment instead unified the program, giving fans someone new to rally behind and players clarity heading into the postseason.

Now, Ole Miss turns its focus to a Sugar Bowl showdown with Georgia. With Golding firmly in command and a fan base re-energized, the Rebels enter the next chapter determined to prove their playoff run is just beginning — not a farewell tour for the past.