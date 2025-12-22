The Denver Broncos’ 11-game winning streak came to a jarring halt Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High, as the Jacksonville Jaguars handed Denver a 34-20 defeat. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, who threw for a career-high 352 yards, was unreserved in his postgame assessment.

“We got hit in the mouth today, and they played a good game, and we let it get away,” Nix said. “But you'd rather have it hit you now than in the first round of playoffs. I wouldn't call it a wake-up call, because we were playing well. It's just one of those that will reset you and put you back in, get you back to where you need to be. It'll put you in a good mindset if you'll let it.

“You can't let this one linger. We have to move on and attack this week on just a short couple of days.”

Nix went 28-of-47 with one touchdown, one interception, one sack, and an 81.2 passer rating, but turnovers, penalties, and defensive blunders made the difference. The 25-year-old fumbled on a handoff exchange with Jaleel McLaughlin, and later threw an interception to cornerback Jarrian Jones on fourth down from Jacksonville's 41-yard line. These miscues kept the Jaguars' drives alive, contributing to Denver’s first loss by more than a field goal this season.

The Broncos kept coming short on crucial third and fourth downs, converting only 5-of-14 on third down and 1-of-3 on fourth down, whereas Jacksonville finished 8-of-15 on third downs, including a perfect 4-for-4 third-quarter performance. Denver’s normally stingy red-zone unit also struggled, allowing touchdowns on each of Jacksonville’s first four trips inside the 20, the first time this season the Broncos surrendered more than two red-zone touchdowns in a game.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence racked up 279 yards, three touchdowns, and a rushing score, hitting six targets for 20-plus yards, matching Nix’s deep-ball productivity.

Costly penalties hurt the Broncos, with two major flags extending Jaguars drives, including a controversial pass interference on corner Jahdae Barron and a personal foul on defensive tackle Malcolm Roach. The Broncos’ defense picked up three early sacks but couldn’t keep the pressure on, as Lawrence settled in and kept finding Parker Washington and others.

The defensive breakdowns weren’t the only problem, as injuries became a concern for Denver. Inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw left early in the fourth quarter with a hamstring issue, and wide receiver Pat Bryant was carted off after a hit over the middle.

With the win, Jacksonville improved to 11-4, while the Broncos dropped to 12-3 and saw their 12-game home winning streak end.

Looking ahead, Denver still controls its destiny in the AFC West. A win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas night and a follow-up victory in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers would secure both the division title and the No. 1 seed