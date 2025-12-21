Michigan football has been in turmoil since the end of its regular season, and now it has more holes on its coaching staff to fill. The Wolverines fired head coach Sherrone Moore shortly after losing to Ohio State in the regular season finale after he was found to have had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Now, Michigan is without an offensive coordinator as it looks for its new head coach. Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey is leaving the Wolverines to take the same position at Missouri, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Lindsey will be the primary play-caller at Missouri under Eli Drinkwitz and will not call plays in Michigan's bowl game against Texas. Instead, Steve Casula is the interim offensive coordinator and will call plays in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Lindsey is a longtime college assistant who spent just one season at Michigan after a couple of successful years as the offensive coordinator at North Carolina. He will now go join a Missouri squad that just lost starting quarterback Beau Pribula to the transfer portal, but is hopefully getting star running back Ahmad Hardy back.

Michigan's offense had its fair share of struggles this season under Lindsey, which was to be expected to a degree with a true freshman quarterback in Bryce Underwood and an injury to star running back Justice Haynes. However, the Wolverines limped to the finish line with a couple of close calls against inferior opponents and then a disastrous showing in a blowout loss to Ohio State.

Michigan still has not made a hire to replace Moore as the program's next head coach, and it's running out of options quickly. Kenny Dillingham recently signed a contract extension at Arizona State just days after Kalen DeBoer reaffirmed his commitment to Alabama, so where the Michigan search goes next remains to be seen.