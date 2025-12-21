Less than 24 hours after Tulane was bounced from the College Football Playoff (CFP) by Ole Miss, a Green Wave standout is on the verge of transferring.

Among the first in what will likely be many, Tulane defensive lineman Tre'Von McAlpine plans to enter the transfer portal, according to Zach Cardenez of Brick Athlete Enterprises and first reported by Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247 Sports.

Tulane all-conference DT Tre'Von McAlpine (@Thekvng10) plans to enter the portal, his rep @ZCardenez tells @mzenitz and me for @247Sports. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound DT posted 35 tackles, 1 sack & 2 TFLs this year. Expected to get high-level P-4 interest.https://t.co/3kOcMK5QJT pic.twitter.com/UI58daqa6q — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 21, 2025

A native of Saraland, Alabama, McAlpine began his college career at Texas Tech, where he spent three seasons and played in two before transferring to Tulane earlier this year. He was named a preseason All-AAC selection, and he managed to live up to the expectations, as he earned second-team all-conference honors after a season in which he recorded 35 tackles, including two for a loss, a sack, and a forced fumble in 14 games. In Lubbock, he earned 32 tackles, 3 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks across 20 appearances and a pair of starts.

Some believe that, like a few Tulane players most likely, McAlpine will follow Jon Sumrall from New Orleans to Gainesville, where he has become the new head coach at Florida. Sumrall continued on as the Green Wave's coach through the American Conference championship game, as well as the CFP First Round loss to Ole Miss yesterday afternoon.

Whether McAlpine goes to Florida or not, though, Hummer said that the 6-foot-3, 305-pound interior defensive lineman is “expected to get high-level P-4 interest,” which is understandable considering the impact he had and the season his team just concluded.

Tulane finished the year with an 11-3 record, having won the American with a decisive victory vs. fellow CFP contender North Texas in the conference title game. The season marked the third time in four years that Tulane had won 11 or more games; under Willie Fritz, the Green Wave went 12-2 and then 11-3 in 2022 and 2023, respectively, before Sumrall succeeded him as head coach.

After Sumrall accepted the same job at Florida, Tulane officially promoted pass game coordinator and former Southern Miss head coach Will Hall to replace Sumrall.