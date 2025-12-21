Pete Golding’s first game as Ole Miss Rebels' head coach could hardly have gone more smoothly. Thrust into the role after Lane Kiffin’s abrupt departure to LSU, Golding guided the No. 6 Rebels to a dominant 41-10 victory over No. 11 Tulane in the opening round of the College Football Playoff, quieting any doubts about how the program would respond amid weeks of uncertainty.

Ole Miss wasted no time setting the tone, scoring a touchdown just 59 seconds into the game, the fastest score in CFP history, and building a 14-0 lead within the opening eight minutes. The early explosion immediately eased concerns that the Rebels’ offense might stumble without Kiffin on the sideline.

Those concerns were addressed head-on when Golding was asked about offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and how the staff handled game planning during a chaotic transition period. Golding’s response was candid, and layered with subtle take on Kiffin.

“I had zero concern with Charlie Weis calling this game for this one reason,” said Golding, via Michael W. Bratton. “Charlie Weis could not afford not to call a hell of a game. All he's heard his whole life, Lane Kiffin's offense, Lane Kiffin's offense. So this is his one opportunity for people to realize Charlie Weis calls the offense. Just like he's done all year and he did a great job off tonight. So I had no concern on that. Because the last thing Charlie wanted to do is come out here and lay an egg, because then whose offense is it? Yeah, you'd be writing about it. Whose offense is it? That's right. So Charlie does a great job. And there was zero concern with him.”

Golding’s words served both as praise for Weis and a clear assertion that the offensive success wasn’t solely tied to Kiffin’s reputation. Weis rewarded that trust by orchestrating an efficient attack that piled up 497 total yards.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss delivered a balanced performance, completing 23 of 29 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown while adding two rushing scores. Running back Kewan Lacy chipped in 88 rushing yards and a touchdown despite briefly exiting with a shoulder injury.

Beyond the immediate result, Golding’s debut helped stabilize a roster navigating coaching turnover and impending transfer portal decisions. With the Rebels now advancing to face No. 3 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day, the focus shifts from survival to sustainability.

If Saturday was any indication, Golding has already begun reshaping the narrative around Ole Miss football — and proving that the program’s foundation runs deeper than any one name on the sideline.