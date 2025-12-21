The No. 5 Oregon Ducks torched the No. 24 James Madison Dukes with a unique punt return touchdown during their matchup in the first round of the 2025 College Football Playoff on Saturday night.

Oregon dominated the regular season as one of the best teams in the country, securing its place in the CFP for the second consecutive year. They were set to take on a James Madison that exceeded a lot of expectations, winning their conference to secure their spot in the tournament.

However, the Dukes weren't ready for the Ducks' red-hot offense to torch them throughout the game. Oregon went up 34-6 at halftime and the scores kept coming from there, this time from the special teams unit midway through the third quarter. They blocked a punt from James Madison as they recovered it and returned it for 15 yards into the end zone for the touchdown. Jayden Limar was the touchdown scorer on that highlight.

Blocked punt ➡️ Scoop-n-score Oregon is DOMINATING against JMU 😳 pic.twitter.com/Whv2qgEruF — ESPN (@espn) December 21, 2025

How Oregon played against James Madison

James Madison made the effort to have the offense be productive in the second half. However, it was too late for them as Oregon went on to secure the 51-34 win over the Dukes to advance to the next round of the CFP.

Dante Moore had an excellent performance in torching James Madison's defense through the air despite making a few errors on occasion. He completed 19 passes out of 27 attempts for 313 yards and four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added a five-yard rush for a touchdown of his own.

Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. played tag team in the run game, combining for 16 carries for 166 yards and a touchdown. Malik Benson led the receiving attack with five catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Jeremiah McClellan came next with six receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown, while Jamari Johnson caught a 41-yard touchdown pass.

The No. 5 Ducks will look forward to their quarterfinal matchup in the CFP. They face the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Jan. 1 at 12 p.m. ET.