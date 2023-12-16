Penn State football needs to improve their offense, and the transfer portal could help with that.

Ever since Penn State football won the Big Ten title game back in 2016, the Nittany Lions have been trying to find a way to replicate that success. They have been a successful program ever since that conference title, but Penn State hasn't been able to get over the hump to where they want to be. After winning the Big Ten, the new goal became beating Michigan and Ohio State in the same season and finding a way into the College Football Playoff. When the Nittany Lions won the Big Ten, they finished the regular season 10-2, so despite their win against Ohio State, the Buckeyes still went to the playoff over them.

So, what does Penn State football need to do to get over the hump? They need to improve their offense. This season showed that their defense is ready to compete against Michigan and Ohio State, but the offense wasn't able to get anything going against those defenses. The Buckeyes beat the Nittany Lions 20-12, and the Wolverines beat them 24-15. In both games, Penn State scored late touchdowns to make the score look a bit more reasonable. At the end of the day, the Nittany Lions weren't able to get anything going on offense.

The good news for Penn State football is that the playoff will expand to 12 teams next year. If the format was like that this year, Penn State would be in the playoff. They still want to beat the Big Ten's best teams and win the conference. Still, it will be nice to have a chance to compete in the playoff while having a couple blemishes on the resume.

For Penn State to get over the hump, they need to improve their offense before next year. One way they can do that is through the transfer portal. Utilizing the portal is one of the most important parts of college football today, and the Nittany Lions can find some good offensive weapons in there to help their offense. Here are a couple offensive targets that they can look at and also one defensive target.

WR, Malik Bowen-Sims, Duke

Malik Bowen-Sims is an intriguing wide receiver in the transfer portal and he is leaving Duke for a new home. He is an explosive player that could make an immediate impact on this Penn State team. The Nittany Lions need guys that just need to get the ball in their hands to make a play. Bowen-Sims is that kind of player, and he could help make the offense, and the team, better.

TE, Garrett Miller, Purdue

Garrett Miller is already on a Big Ten team as he played for Purdue before entering the transferring portal. If he is still looking to stay in the Big Ten, Penn State could be a good option for him. Every successful Big Ten offense has a good tight end. They sometimes don't get the recognition that wide receivers and runnings back get, but they are a crucial part of the operation no matter what the play is.

EDGE, Tyler Baron, Tennessee

Penn State football is losing their top pass rusher Chop Robinson to the NFL after this season. It's going to be hard to pick up the slack in that department next season, but one thing that the Nittany Lions can do is get some help in the transfer portal. Tyler Baron is one of the best available EDGE players in the portal, and he is someone that Penn State should take a look at.