It’s one thing for the Chicago Bears to have more salary cap room than any team in the NFL, and it’s quite another to take advantage of that situation by bringing in quality players.

The Bears need to upgrade their defense and their overall talent level by acquiring edge rusher Chase Young from the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders’ decided not to pick up the fifth-year option on Young’s contract, and that means that a trade is quite likely. It seemed that the 2023 NFL Draft might have been the ideal time to move Young, but there should still be an opportunity to make a deal. The Bears could be the ideal trade partner for the Commanders.

The No. 2 overall pick from Ohio State in the 2020 NFL Draft, Young got off to an impressive start in his first season. He had 7.5 sacks in the 2020 season and he added 12 quarterback hits. Young also registered 44 tackles, 4 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries.

Since then, Young has been damaged goods, as he tore his ACL midway through the 2021 season. He has played in just 12 games in the past 2 seasons, and his numbers are way down.

The Commanders have strength on their defensive line with Daron Payne, Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen. They can afford to trade him to a team that needs a big-time pass rusher.

Young would be a perfect fit for Bears

When he is healthy, Young has shown that he can be a powerful difference maker. The Bears certainly have a need to improve their pass rush, as the current depth chart reveals a front four that does not offer much of a threat to opposing offensive lines.

If the season started today, the Bears would offer a group that include DeMarcus Walker, Andrew Billings, Justin Jones and Trevis Gipson. The addition of a healthy Young would give this unit far more credibility.

If Young got off to a hot start, it would most likely lead opponents into scheming to stop him with double-teams and chip blocking, and that would create additional opportunities for Chicago’s other defensive players.

Finding a dominant pass rusher is essential in today’s NFL, and having an opportunity to improve a major weakness is a step that general manager Ryan Poles must take if he can make it happen.

The Bears are coming off a brutal 3-14 season that left them in last place in the NFC North division. Nobody is expecting Chicago to become an elite team in the upcoming season, but significant improvement is expected.

If that’s going to happen, the defense needs an identity, and that means adding a big-time pass rusher. Bringing in Young would give the Bears a much better chance of defining their defensive persona.

Trade requirements

The Commanders are going to want significant assets for a player who was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft. Washington may not be ready to extend him at this point, but they are not going to give him away.

Poles may be able to make an argument that a first-round pick is not necessary compensation. Young is coming off a significant injury and his production has been off for the last two seasons.

Therefore an offer of a 2nd-round pick in 2024 and a 3rd-round pick in 2025 should be sufficient for the Commanders.

If Washington has a desire for a player instead of a pair of draft picks, Poles could accommodate them with safety Eddie Jackson and the 2nd-round pick.

The important thing is to find a way to acquire Young, and Poles must make that happen even if he has to pay a bit more to get him.