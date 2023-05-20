There is plenty of optimism surrounding the Justin Fields-led Chicago Bears offense heading into the 2023 season.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has worked overtime in the offseason to bolster his team’s depth on the offensive side of the ball. He acquired a few notable offensive players ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, from wide receiver D.J. Moore to running back D’Onta Foreman. He hauled in several offensive talents during last month’s NFL Draft, including Tyler Scott. Chicago selected the former Cincinnati wideout with the No. 133 overall pick in the draft.

Fields has kept a close watch on the roster moves that the Bears have pulled off as of late, and he has been pleased with what Poles has done to strengthen the team’s depth on both sides of the ball.

“I feel like we’ve got a lot of pieces on offense and defense,” Fields told ChicagoBears.com. “I know everybody’s excited [about] really just the whole team and the players we’ve got. So [we’re] just going to keep working, keep stacking each and every day and get better.”

As mentioned, the Bears brought in Moore via the blockbuster pre-draft trade that they completed with the Carolina Panthers. Moore is coming off of a five-season run with the Panthers where he recorded 364 receptions for 5,201 receiving yards and 21 touchdown catches. He also posted a 14.3 yards per catch average while with the NFC South side.

Fields is looking forward to seeing just what Moore will bring to Chicago’s offense.

“I’ve known DJ for a little bit now,” Fields said. “I can tell he loves the game, he’s a hard-worker and, of course, he’s talented. He’s proven that over the past few years playing with the Panthers. So, it’s great to have him; another weapon to add to our offense. He’s going to bring a lot of energy, a lot of leadership to the room.

“Everybody’s excited to have him, so it’s going to be fun. … He’s a great person and, of course, a great football player.”

Fields will get a crucial opportunity to continue to build early chemistry with Moore during Chicago’s upcoming OTAs. Day 1 of the Bears’ OTAs schedule is set for May 22.