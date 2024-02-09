Get closer to the shy student council member.

Here is the Justice Social Link Guide for Chihiro Fushimi in Persona 3 Reload. This includes the answers for Social Link events with Chihiro Fushimi, available days, and more.

Persona 3 Reload Chihiro Fushimi Justice Social Link Guide

Chihiro can be found in the second floor hallway of Gekkoukan High School. She's available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays on school days.

To begin the Justice Social Link for Chihiro, you first need to initiate the Emperor Social Link by joining the Student Council. After this, she will already appear as a Social Link but you will not be able to rank her up until you speak to her three times on three separate occasions.

After talking to her thrice, the Justice Social Link will initiate.

As with any of the other Social Links, having a Persona of the Justice Arcana in your stock will increase each interaction by one point and will speed up the progress of the Social Link.

The protagonist will receive Manga from Chihiro Fushimi when the Justice Social Link reaches Rank 10. This item unlocks the fusion of Melchizedek.

How to Romance Chihiro

This decision to enter a romantic relationship with Chihiro Fushimi happens when leveling up the Social Link to Rank 9. There may also be additional flags in other ranks. See below for the choices.

Chihiro Fushimi Dialogue Answers

Here are all of the dialogue options and answers for Chihiro Fushimi in Persona 3 Reload.

Dialogue options in bold are the best options. If none of the options are bold, then any of the choices will do. Again, a friendly reminder to have a Persona of the Justice Arcana when you spend time with Chihiro.

There is a chance to reverse her Social Link in rank 5.

Beware of slight spoilers.

Rank 1

Since this is the first rank, any option will do.

Um, if it's okay with you, would you, um, like to… Let's walk home together. Sorry, I'm busy today.

I mean, um, I'm glad you're willing to… b-but… What are you trying to say? Have you changed your mind? Just relax…

My house is in the other direction… Why didn't you say so? I should've asked.



Rank 2

Sorry to drag you along while I go shopping… Don't worry about it. I was bored anyway.

…Um, do you read much, Siren-san? I read the classics. I read manga. I read fashion magazines. I don't read books.

Is it boring for you to hang around with, um…

someone like me? I'm having fun. Yeah, it's a drag. I'm indifferent.

someone like me? But I'm always so scared, that all I can do is nod… Are you only like this with guys? Why are you so afraid?

So… whenever I see a man now, all I can think

of is that face… I shouldn't have asked. I'm sorry.

of is that face…

Rank 3

…Do they not know where they are!? They have no shame. They're gonna kiss…? Where did they go?

We should notify the student council president right away, and discuss this at our next meeting! I agree. That's kind of extreme… You don't like kissing?



Rank 4

Makoto-san! Get lost. …Hey.

Why am I still shaking? Let's hold hands. I'm here for you. Take a deep breath.



Rank 5

So, um… there was something I needed to ask you… I'm all ears. Something on your mind?

Is she in love right now!? Yeah, she's in love. You're jumping to conclusions.

Sorry for asking you about such a weird topic. Happy to help. Don't worry about it.

What should I do? Hold her hand. (Romantic flag) Kiss her. (This reverses the Social Link) Talk to her softly.



Rank 6

Wh-What should I do…? Is it good? You're not buying it?

That is, until recently… What do you think now? What do you mean?



Rank 7

Makoto-san… Try to remember. It's gotta be a misunderstanding.

I-I couldn't stand up to them, but I… I didn't take anything! Don't worry, We have to do something…



Rank 8

See, how could it not be her!? And with such an innocent face, too… That's all a misunderstanding. ……

I don't really have anyone else I can count on… The rumors will stop soon. I know you're innocent. Be strong.



Rank 9

D-Don't tell me she thinks I stole the money too! Don't worry, she'll help us. Mitsuru's not like that.

…… Chihiro is innocent. You need to tell her yourself.

And I stood up to Mr. Takenozuka… An actual adult man! I saw the whole thing. What're you talking about?

I love you! I feel the same, Chihiro (Romantic) I like working with you, but… (Platonic)



(Romantic) Rank 10

Just promise to think of me when you read it… Thank you. I don't read girl manga.



(Platonic) Rank 10

I wonder if this is going to be enough flyers… Looks tough. Were you forced into this?

Oh, but, umm I'd appreciate it if you could still help me every now and then, just like today. You can do it. I believe in you, Chihiro.

Could I ask that you be the first of those many readers? Thanks. I'll take it.

I'll handle the rest by myself. I can tag along. Are you sure?



Persona 3 Reload is now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Steam. Only digital versions are available for Xbox, Windows, and Steam.