Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, his agent, Rich Paul, and Drake are among the high-profile names who have recently invested in the PGA Tour, according to the New York Times.
Earlier this year, the PGA Tour partnered with Strategic Sports Group (SSG) — a consortium of sports owners led by Fenway Sports Group (FSG). SSG committed to a $1.5 billion infusion into the golf circuit, with another $1.5 billion pending.
Unlike his teammates Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell — or fellow NBA legends like Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry — LeBron is no golfer. But James owns equity in FSG, which controls stakes in the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Liverpool FC, among other sports enterprises.
“James and Drake are committing additional capital as ‘strategic investors,' and are expected to use their marketing power to help the tour broaden its audience,” writes the NYT's DealBook.
FSG has also invested in TMRW Sports — a live golf and entertainment product (associated with the PGA Tour) being developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
“Golf can be so much more than a sport. I remember some of my best childhood memories was being on the golf course with my uncle,” Drake said in a statement to NYT's DealBook. “It’s one thing to invest in a team, but to help reimagine one of the biggest leagues in the world is an incredible opportunity and I’m excited to be a part of it.” (LeBron did not provide a comment.)
As Tiger spoke about before the Genesis Invitational, the PGA Tour hopes the SSG investment — and additional private equity money — will enable it to evolve without relying on Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which currently operates the LIV Golf League. PIF-PGA Tour talks are ongoing but stalled.
“Ultimately, we would like to have PIF be a part of our tour and a part of our product,” Tiger said in February. “Financially, we don't right now, and the monies that they have come to the table with and what we initially had agreed to in the framework agreement, those are all the same numbers. Anything beyond this is going to be obviously over and above. We're in a position right now, hopefully we can make our product better in the short term and long term.”