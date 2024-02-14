Tiger Woods is optimistic about the PGA Tour's new and impending partnerships.

PGA Tour golf stars are gearing up for the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles, California. Tiger Woods will be among the competitors but still retains a leadership role within the Tour. He discussed the organization's positive partnership with the Strategic Sports Group (SSG).

The PGA Tour will reach greater heights with its SSG golf partnership

Tiger Woods discussed the future status of the PGA Tour before the kick-off of the Genesis Invitational on Wednesday. He acknowledged the rich history of the organization. Moreover, he is eager to see it continue to grow.

“At the end of the day, we’re trying to provide the best entertainment, and in order to do that, you have to have the best players play”, Woods told reporters in Los Angeles. Woods believes the Tour will be able to improve its entertainment factor while keeping its traditions with the help of the Strategic Sports Group.

“That’s the whole idea of why we have SSG to provide us with information and help and trying to create the best Tour we can possibly have,” Woods said.

The PGA Tour announced its $3 billion partnership with SSG in January of 2024. The deal helps the Tour increase its overall value. In addition, it leaves room for the highly anticipated merger with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The Tour has been in talks with all parties involved in the merger for a few months. However, a final agreement has not been reached. Woods said the deal continues to be negotiated and remains on the table.

All in all, it will be interesting to see how things play out for the PGA Tour amid its exciting growth and reach.