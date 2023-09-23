Phantom Galaxies is a multiplayer mecha action RPG that you can enjoy soon. Check out the Phantom Galaxies release date here, along with its story and gameplay.

Phantom Galaxies Release Date: November 2nd, 2023

The developers over at Blowfish Studios announced that Phantom Galaxies will enter a free-to-play model during its early access on November 2, 2023. Phantom Galaxies can be played on Steam and Epic Games Store.

Phantom Galaxies will feature language support for English, Russian, Spanish, German, French, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese. The game allows players to create and generate their own unique mechas by implementing a Web3 integration. On the official website, the free-to-play approach “aims to introduce a wider audience to the possibilities and potential of blockchain games.”

Phantom Galaxies Story

“After an interstellar war, the Commonwealth and the Union have united to form the Ranger Squadron — a unit of elite mecha pilots devoted to protecting human colonies on the frontiers of known space. Players will take on the role of an ensign in the Ranger Squadron, piloting a transforming mechanized Starfighter to defend against the incursions of ruthless pirate factions and treacherous alien foes, from the scavenging Junkers and paramilitary Brooksea to the reviled Xanorra and vicious Sha’har zealots.”

The mecha game takes the genre to space, giving players ample room to maneuver themselves during space combat but still offers battles on the ground.

Phantom Galaxies Gameplay

“In PHANTOM GALAXIES™, players can generate unique characters, build and customize their transforming Starfighters to suit their playstyle, and engage in high-intensity combat in space or on the ground as they protect the human colonies against vicious pirate hordes, fend off mysterious alien civilizations, and secure strategic locations to defend humanity’s territory. Players can fight alone or team up with other pilots online. Player freedom is key, with a variety of mecha types to choose from — specializing in close, medium, or long-ranged combat and fully customizable to focus on offense, defense, or both.”

Your enemies will range from enemy mechs to capital ships. True to the RPG style, you can gain new abilities, weapons, and more as you play any of the four classes that first your playstyle the most.

