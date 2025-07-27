The Chicago Cubs are desperate to add starting pitching at the 2025 MLB trade deadline, but one big question is if they're willing to trade top prospect Owen Caissie. The Athletic's Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma say the Cubs “would consider moving their top prospect in the right deal,” but that trade wouldn't be for a rental player. This echoes recent ESPN reporting on the situation.

Given this, just who are the legitimate targets in a trade centered around Caissie? The Athletic names MacKenzie Gore as a pitcher Chicago is “very interested” in. Gore is under Washington Nationals control through 2027, so the 26-year-old wouldn't be a rental. The Nationals are reportedly asking for a “sky-high” return, so perhaps that would involve somebody like Caissie.

USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale mentions Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller as another option. Keller is under team control through 2028 and is tracking toward the best season of his career. The 29-year-old has been linked to the Cubs for a while now.

Nightengale also brings up Arizona Diamondbacks starters Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly as pitchers Chicago holds interest in, but both of them are set to hit free agency after the 2025 season. That doesn't mean the Cubs definitely won't make a trade to get one of them, but it likely won't involve Caissie. San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease falls into this category as well.

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan is another long-term option to keep an eye on.

Owen Caissie, rising Cubs star

Owen Caissie has blossomed into the Cubs' best prospect as he mashes in Triple-A. The outfielder ranks No. 37 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100, 11 spots ahead of Chicago's No. 2 prospect, Moises Ballesteros.

With Kyle Tucker's future in question as he nears free agency, the Cubs don't just want to trade Caissie for anybody. Chicago will try to keep Tucker, but if he leaves, Caissie is a logical replacement.

If the Cubs do trade Caissie, it's a sign they're all in for this season while also putting pressure on to re-sign Tucker.