With the Philadelphia 76ers 2024-25 season schedule released, a lot of eyes will be on the new-look squad. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, we'll be making our 76ers bold predictions.

Philadelphia made a splash in free agency by signing Paul George on a four-year $212 million max extension. George will fit well as the third star alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The 34-year-old averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. George shot 47.1 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from three.

The two-way forward is an excellent addition, as his game won't take away from their star duo. Philadelphia rounded out its roster with the additions of Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, Guerschon Yabusele, and Reggie Jackson. They also re-signed Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Kenyon Martin Jr., and Kyle Lowry.

The 76ers also made some solid additions in the draft, selecting Jared McCain and Adem Bona while signing Justin Edwards to a two-way contract.

With that said, let's move on to our 76ers' bold predictions after the 2024-25 season schedule release.

Sixers get battle-tested early, sets them up for success

Philadelphia will get tested early as their schedule is tough. In their first 16 games, the Sixers will face the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers twice.

While these are all potentially tough matchups, there are some easier games during this stretch. While not a cakewalk, games against the Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, and Brooklyn Nets are easier in comparison.

Although having a difficult schedule early on could be viewed as a negative, it will get this talented group battle-tested against talented teams. In the Embiid era, the Sixers have consistently been a playoff team but haven't made it to the Conference Finals.

Philadelphia assembled a great roster in free agency, and they should perform well against their tough opponents early on.

76ers finish as a top three seed

The Sixers have constructed one of the best teams in the league, especially in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia finished as the seventh seed in the East in the 2023-24 season at 47-35. They were only two games behind the Bucks for the third seed.

The Sixers performed this well with their best player, Embiid, only appearing in 39 games. Having a healthier Embiid will contribute to more wins, and that's not to mention the additions they've made this offseason.

With the addition of a third star in George and added depth to the back end of their rotation, the Sixers are set up to be a top team in the East.

Joel Embiid finishes on All-NBA First Team

While this may seem like a foregone conclusion, Embiid didn't make an All-NBA Team in the 2023-24 season due to the new 65-game eligibility requirement. Early in the season, Embiid was the favorite to win the MVP award.

However, after his injury, he could no longer qualify for any awards. Still, the 30-year-old put up impressive averages of 34.7 points, 11 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game. He shot 52.9 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three.

Embiid's numbers clearly qualify him to make the All-NBA First Team, and this year will come down to health. Following playing for Team USA this summer and the excitement of having a championship-caliber roster, Embiid should be motivated to stay on the floor.

The Sixers have had a tremendous summer and should be hopeful for the upcoming season. Philadelphia has built a true contender around Embiid and Maxey, and it will be exciting for fans around the league to watch.