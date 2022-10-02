Eagles’ Darius Slay takes a shot at Giants for releasing James Bradberry

When the 2022 NFL calendar year opened up, James Bradberry was a member of the New York Giants. He was in the final year of a three-year, $43.5 million contract that was set to produce a $21.8 million cap charge, as archived by the New York Post. While the Giants could have theoretically kept him around, as the Samford product was undoubtedly the team’s best cornerback and even earned a Pro Bowl nod in a red, white, and blue uniform, the math just didn’t add up for new general manager Joe Schoen, who opted to release the veteran CB despite incurring a $9.7 million cap charge and all but cleared the way for the 29-year-old to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Considering how Bradberry has played so far this season in midnight green, including an incredible interception in Week 4 that halted any shot of a Jacksonville Jaguars comeback right in its tracks, it’s clear that decision wasn’t the best one, but just in case the Giants weren’t aware of that fact, Darius Slay decided to rub it in during his post-game media availability.

Speaking to reporters next to Bradberry as captured on tape and shared by ESPN’s Tim McManus, Mr. “Big Play” joked that “that’s the question: how do you let that man out of the building?” before laughing at the situation. Though he didn’t play much of the game due to an arm injury, the Eagles didn’t need their franchise cornerstone cornerback in Week 4, thanks largely to the play of Bradberry and second-year Zech McPhearson, who played great in extended action.

I guess that old saying is true; when it rains, it pours, as both the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants learned in Week 4.