Phillies absolutely smash 81-year-old record

The Philadelphia Phillies came into the season with the impression that they were going to hit tons of home runs and nothing else. They have certainly hit for power but have been strong in other areas. They showed they can rack up hits in one of their most dominant performances of the season.

According to Sarah Langs of MLB, the Phillies achieved something they haven’t done when they defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 18-2. Not since 1941 have they scored 18 runs without a home run.

This is the 1st time the Phillies have scored 18+ runs without a home run since Aug. 17, 1941 in the 2nd game of a doubleheader vs the Giants https://t.co/w8FPPZaO4E — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 1, 2022

Every player in the Phillies lineup recorded at least two hits (another extremely rare feat they matched in their win) and even pinch hitter Garrett Stubbs got a hit, doubling to score two runs. Bryce Harper and Brandon Marsh each tallied three hits, with the former adding two walks to his stat line and the latter hitting a triple and posting a game-high three RBI. A seven-run eighth inning propelled the Phils to the record.

The Phillies are high on the home-run leaderboard but are also proving to be good at getting hits, getting on base, preventing opponents from hitting home runs and preventing opponents from reaching base. The massive defensive concerns that surrounded them at the beginning of the season (and occasionally throughout it) have not derailed their playoff ambitions.

At 73-58, Philadelphia is holding strong in the playoff race as September begins. With Harper back in the lineup, the Phillies are gearing up to secure at least a Wild Card berth and snap a decade-long playoff drought.