Bryce Harper shouts out Phillies’ ‘all fight’ mentality after upsetting Braves in Game 1

The Philadelphia Phillies upset the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS in a competitive 7-6 ball game. Bryce Harper commented on the Phillies hard-nosed mentality following the game, per FOX Sports: MLB on Twitter.

“All fight,” Harper said in reference to the Phillies ability to comeback in games. “It’s all we do. You just gotta fight, keep going. You play 27 outs for a reason. Keep clawing, you keep grinding each day, and just have good at-bats. That’s what you do. I mean, (Max) Fried is one of the best in the game and we were able to have a plan against him. I thought we did a great job taking the pitches that we needed to, hitting the ones in the zone and doing our job.”

The Phillies as a team tallied 12 total hits en route to their 7-run outburst. Bryce Harper went 3-5 at the plate. Philadelphia’s star slugger later explained where his swing is at right now.

“I’m just ready to play,” Bryce Harper said. “Each day, no matter what. No matter how I’m feeling or how I’m doing. I just want to win, that’s it. That’s all we all want to do.”

Bryce Harper and the Phillies are feeling good about their situation at the moment. But they can’t afford to take the powerful Braves for granted. Atlanta left a number of runners on-base in Game 1 which likely won’t happen again. Game 2 and the rest of this NLDS projects to be highly competitive as Philadelphia looks to complete their upset.