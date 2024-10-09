If the New York Mets earn one more win in the National League Division Series, the Philadelphia Phillies will see their season end in bitter disappointment for the second year in a row. Off the heels of an epic walk-off victory in Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, the NL East champions fell flat in a 7-2 loss in Tuesday's Game 3.

A Sean Manaea gem– one earned run and six strikeouts in seven innings pitched– and clutch hitting secured the Mets a 2-1 lead in the series. Conversely, Aaron Nola scuffled (charged with four runs in five innings) and the Phillies' offense failed to capitalize on their opportunities. Fans hoped that the ballclub's goose bump-inducing heroics in Game 2 would mark a clear shift in momentum, but the bats are just not making enough noise off New York pitching.

The bottom half of the lineup is specifically a glaring concern thus far in the NLDS. “Phillies' 6-7-8 hitters are 1-for-31 this series,” ESPN's Paul Hembekides (Hembo) posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Phillies need balanced production from the offense

There have been a variety of players used in those slots, including pinch hitters, but the biggest culprits are J.T. Realmuto, Brandon Marsh and midseason acquisition Austin Hays. None of those three have yet to notch a hit in the series. Expectations are higher for them than they are for the others who dwell in that spot of the order, especially the team's catcher.

Realmuto is a three-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger who is expected to seamlessly bridge the top of Philadelphia's lineup to the bottom. He is simply not getting the job done through three games. The reason that president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski encouraged him to undergo knee surgery back in June instead of waiting until the end of the year was so the team could have a healthy Realmuto for the MLB playoffs. Management's plan should be working accordingly, but the respected veteran is slumping at the worst time (0-for-9, one RBI).

Of course, the blame extends past J.T. Realmuto and the 6-7-8 batters. The heavy hitters need to do more as well. Despite recording four of the team's five hits, the 1-5 guys could not give Nola and the pitching staff sufficient run support. Bryce Harper struck out and Game 2 hero Nick Castellanos grounded into a double play to squander what should have been a productive sixth inning.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson must do his best to ignite the entire lineup before Wednesday's must-win Game 4, or else this franchise will be subjected to another surprising and excruciating postseason exit.