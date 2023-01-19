Philadelphia Phillies general manager Rob Thomson has spent most of the offseason in his hometown of Ontario, Canada, but confirmed to MLB.com that he would be back in Florida for spring training before the end of the month.

The 59-year-old Sarnia native spoke with MLB reporter Todd Zolecki about how the 2022 AL Champions plan to manage the closer role after signing Craig Kimbrel and trading for Gregory Soto in free agency.

Similar to last season, Thomson plans to approach the ninth inning by committee, with no set closer when the season kicks off.

“Unless somebody steps up and is just completely dominant,” Thomson told Zolecki. “But I think you’re going to have to give guys days off, so having the depth in that bullpen is really big. I think it worked pretty well last year with the way we did it.”

The Phillies have a plethora of options for pitchers who could close games: Seranthony Domínguez, José Alvarado, Craig Kimbrel and Gregory Soto would be at the top of that list.

Thomson said there would probably be one more job avaialable in the eight-man bullpen, which includes Soto, Domínguez, Alvarado, Kimbrel, Matt Strahm, Connor Brogdon and Andrew Bellatti.

“It’s going to be a deep camp,” Thomson confirmed on Thursday. Rob Thomson also shared his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles and his playoff hopes for the team now that he is back in Pennsylvania: “What a great sports town. I saw the other day on some website that this is the 19th-best sports town in the country. I question that. I really do. With lacrosse and soccer and the four major sports, this is a great sports town filled with great fans.”

Phillies pitchers and catchers will hold their first official workout at Carpenter Complex in Clearwater, Fla. on Feb. 16.