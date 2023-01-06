By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers exchanged AJ Pollock for Craig Kimbrel prior to the 2022 season to bolster their bullpen depth. Alas, Kimbrel fell short of expectations in Dodger blue, as he lost the closer job late in the season following a string of poor performances. Nevertheless, Kimbrel remains elite in missing bats, and the Philadelphia Phillies came calling this offseason as a result in an attempt to buy low on the formerly elite closer.

The Phillies ended up convincing Craig Kimbrel to sign a one-year, $10 million deal as the 34-year old reliever attempts to regain his All-Star form. And Kimbrel, perhaps, feels like his best shot at a resurgence lies in being a member of the Phillies, as he appreciated the Phillies’ sales pitch that included the right balance between sabermetrics and tactical nous.

“I liked what the Phillies had to offer. It was sitting down and realizing some of the specialties that have been brought in — biomechanics and analytics — but also understanding this is a game that’s played between the lines and not always on a computer. It’s something I liked to hear. That sold me pretty well,” Kimbrel said, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

Of course, there are plenty of factors that influence an athlete’s free agency decision. Some of those include proximity to one’s home, contention status, and, perhaps most importantly, money. What’s important is that a free agent feels comfortable in their destination, wherever that may be. And perhaps, comfort is exactly what Craig Kimbrel needs as he tries to channel the shutdown reliever he’s always been capable of being.