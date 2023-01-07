By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to upgrade their bullpen, as they have agreed to a trade with the Detroit Tigers for relief pitcher Gregory Soto, sources told Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Roger Clemens’ son Kody will also be headed to Philadelphia in the deal.

In exchange, the Phillies will reportedly send Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands to the Tigers.

Gregory Soto, a two-time All-Star, saved 30 games last year for the Tigers while striking out 60 batters in 60 1/3 innings pitched.

Meanwhile, Roger Clemens’ son Kody, the no. 18 prospect in the Tigers’ system, has shown power ability in the minors as a primary second baseman.

In return in the Phillies trade, the Tigers will receive Maton, a utility who has shown the ability to be a valuable bench piece thanks to his versatility.

Vierling, 26, posted a .648 OPS in 117 games played last year, though playing time was going to be hard to find with Brandon Marsh set to start in center field.

Meanwhile, Donny Sands, a catcher/third baseman who showed some pop in his bat in Double-A and Triple-A ball in 2021, will also head to the Tigers.

The obvious headliner here is Gregory Soto, a left-hander who routinely hits the upper-90s with his fastball. The problem has been Soto’s control, as he has posted walk rates in the double digits in each of the last two seasons.

However, the strikeout stuff has clearly been there in the past- and Soto is not afraid to get the ball in the ninth inning.

The Phillies bullpen, which has taken a lot of heat in recent years, now looks even better after the Gregory Soto trade.

With newcomers like Soto, Craig Kimbrel and Matt Strahm, as well as returning relievers like Jose Alvarado and Seranthony Dominguez, the Phillies’ bullpen should be in good shape in 2023.