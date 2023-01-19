Philadelphia Phillies general manager Rob Thomson was recently voted the second-most handsome manager in baseball, losing out to just Buck Showalter for the top spot.

Thomson spoke with the Phillies media on Wednesday, and recalled the moment he told his wife the good news — and she had a hilarious roast ready for him when he did.

“You know how lucky you are…I’m the second most handsome guy in baseball,” Thomson joked on Wednesday.

“So everyone else must have been tied for first,” his wife retorted.

It was a perfect response from Thomson’s wife, who probably made some fans across the baseball world on Thursday with the hysterical response.

The 59-year-old Thomson is the eight-oldest active MLB manager, and has gone 65-46 as manager of the Phillies. Philadelphia were 22-29 when Thomson took the reigns, but the team played at a 95-win pace after the change and carried that momentum all the way to the World Series.

While Thomson has a lifetime of experience around baseball, he’s had managed just 111 games heading into the 2022 World Series. He was drafted in the 32nd round in 1985 after a college career that began in Canada, before joining the coaching ranks in the Tigers’ system.

Rob Thomson may not have been able to take the Phillies all the way to a World Series victory last fall, but he’s become quite a beloved figure in the City of Brotherly Love all the same, and will take some solace in the fact that he’s one of the most handsome general managers in the game of baseball.