Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the best players in the MLB currently, and that doesn't look likely to change anytime soon. With Acuna wreaking havoc for the Atlanta Braves, the Philadelphia Phillies are one of the teams that feel Acuna's wrath most frequently given that both squads play in the National League East. Well, now they may have their chance to get their own version of Acuna on their roster.
International free agents can be scouted at a very young age by MLB talent evaluators, and that has led folks to Acuna's younger brother, Kenny, who is just 12 years old. Philadelphia has reached a verbal agreement to sign Acuna, but the problem is that, since he's only 12 years old, he can't actually sign with the team until 2028.
The Phillies have a verbal agreement to sign Kenny Acuña, the brother of Ronald Acuña, according to @hgomez27. He isn’t eligible to sign with the team until January 2028. pic.twitter.com/RSe6gCjHBQ
The Phillies aren't the first team that has gone out of their way to try to find their own version of Acuna, as the New York Mets have another one of Acuna's younger brothers, Luisangel, on their team, and he looks set to make his major league debut at some point this season. However, Philadelphia has certainly taken things a step further by going out and reaching this agreement with Kenny when he's just 12 years old.
This is one to stash away for the future, but the Phillies may have managed to land themselves a future superstar, even if he won't find his way to the majors for quite a bit of time. Given how good Ronald has been, though, it's worth taking a closer look at his brothers to see if they achieve similar things as he can. And if Kenny ends up reaching his full potential, this will end up looking like a great piece of business for Philly.