Rookie running back Cam Skattebo burst onto the scene in 2025, taking over as the New York Giants’ lead rusher. He quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his hard-nosed running style and wild celebrations. Sadly, Skatttebo dislocated his ankle in Week 8, ending his season. But while fans will have to wait until 2026 to see Cam on the field again, the fourth-round pick has been as visible as ever since getting hurt.

Most recently, Skattebo mixed it up with WWE’s Judgement Day on MSG Raw. The first-year RB attended the event with several Giants teammates. And then, suddenly, he was in the event, participating in a staged stare down and shoving match.

Days later he caught fans’ attention by guzzling an energy drink out of a personalized cleat. Cam was reportedly chugging to commemorate 1,000 subscribers. But it feels like he doesn’t really need an occasion to justify a shoey.

Cam Skattebo is making the most of his season-ending injury

After polishing off the energy drink, Skattebo lets out a Ric Flair-inspired “Whoo!” He then flexes before dominating a taco.

The Giants running back kicked off an important national debate on taco eating technique. During a stream, Skattebo asked, “Do you like, turn your head to eat a taco or do you turn the taco for you? Like, are you dominant to the taco or do you turn your head for the taco?”

While Baker Mayfield turns his head to consume a taco, Skattebo goes directly for it. “It’s about the dominance of the taco. If you're turning the taco, you’re dominating the taco,” he explained during his stream.

At 2-9 the Giants are playing out another lost season. But unlike in years past, fans have hope. The 2025 draft provided a badly needed talent boost for the team. And Abdul Carter, Jaxson Dart and Skattebo have brought energy and excitement to the organization.

For one dark moment, it seemed fans would have to wait until 2026 to get more of Skattebo’s antics. But the former Arizona State standout has clearly demonstrated he has no intention of giving up the spotlight.