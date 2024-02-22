Acuna ranked top player in MLB.

As Ronald Acuna Jr. goes to work for the 2024 season this week with spring training on the horizon, honors are still pouring in from his historic 2023 campaign. The Atlanta Braves star was named the unanimous NL MVP after recording the first season with 40 home runs and 70 steals in AL/NL history.

Acuna topped MLB Network's Top 100 Players list for the first time in his career as the top 10 of the annual list was revealed on Wednesday. Acuna finished ahead of Mookie Betts (2nd), Aaron Judge (3rd) and Shohei Ohtani, who was ranked at the top in each of the previous two seasons but fell to 4th this year.

The list's formula includes stats from the last three seasons, projected numbers for 2024 and other factors. Another significant factor was Ohtani's elbow surgery which will prohibit him from pitching this season. He'll be relegated to designated hitting duties and likely won’t play the field much if at all.

That is not to say that Acuna isn’t deserving of the No. 1 spot. He had one of the most electrifying seasons to date and his numbers reflected that. He's again projected to have an incredible season in 2024 as are the Braves who are expected to compete for a World Series title.

There is an argument to be made that any of the four players mentioned is the best player in the MLB. All of them possess unique skills and are superstars in their own right. Acuna gets the top spot this season but it could easily be someone else 12 months from now.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has some big expectations to live up to but if anyone can surpass such projections, it's Acuna. How will he follow up a 40/70 season? Sit back and find out.