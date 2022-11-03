The reason Astros can’t celebrate too much after no-hitter vs. Bryce Harper, Phillies

The Houston Astros made history Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies by tossing just the second no-hitter in World Series history. It was the first ever combined no-hitter as Cristian Javier tossed six innings and the Astros bullpen did the rest.

Don Larsen previously threw a perfect game for the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956. Despite the Phillies being no-hit, they have every reason to bounce back.

The World Series is now a best-of-three series. After the game, Phillies manager Rob Thomson reminded everyone that this is not unfamiliar territory for them.

Rob Thomson has seen his team in a similar situation before, and he's seen them bounce back. He expects the same tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/Ib1vJFopdb — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 3, 2022

“We were no-hit earlier in the year in New York against the Mets. We came back the next day and won,” he said.

On April 29th, the Mets threw a combined no-hitter against the Phillies in a 3-0 win. Philadelphia bounced back and won the next day 4-1 with both Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins going deep.

Schwarber and Hoskins were two of the five Phillies to hit home runs off Lance McCullers Jr. in the Game 3 rout. The lineup had been crushing the ball this postseason, particularly at home. That’s part of why this Javier’s performance was such a surprise.

This was Philadelphia’s first loss at home in these playoffs. They will turn to veteran righty Noah Syndergaard in Game 5 Thursday. The Astros will counter with future Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander. Verlander is still looking for his first World Series victory of his career. Thus far, he has started eight games and is 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA.