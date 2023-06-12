The Philadelphia Phillies are on the road to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in game one of their four-game road series Monday night at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Phillies-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

Philadelphia (32-33) is coming off taking two of three from the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers before they headed out west to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The bats of the Phillies are coming off a seven-run on 13-hits game and will need all the firepower they can get to outduel Arizona in tonight's matchup.

Arizona (40-25) is coming back home after back-to-back series sweeps of the Nationals and Tigers as they take on the Phillies. The Diamondbacks are leading the NL West by 3.5 games and are one of the surprising teams this season in baseball. It's been their pitching staff that has been holding opposing teams in check and with the visiting Phillies coming to town they will need to ensure they keep them off the basepaths to keep their winning ways going.

Here are the Phillies-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Diamondbacks Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -110

Arizona Diamondbacks: -106

Over: 10 (-105)

Under: 10 (-115)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Phillies Could Win

The Phillies have some momentum coming into this matchup against the Diamondbacks taking two of three from the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers. They racked up seven runs on 13 hits against the Dodgers Sunday afternoon and will need to keep those hot bats going against a very good pitching staff this Monday night in Arizona.

Most of the offense came from the middle of the lineup when Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos, and Bryce Harper went 7-12 with three RBIs and two walks. They will need to continue ripping the ball and it will need to be early on when they take on the opposing pitcher Tommy Henry (3-1 4.37 ERA) who struggled mightily this season.

Henry is coming off his worst outing of the season against the Nationals as he gave up five earned runs on five hits with two home runs and only two strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched. Luckily the left-handed heavy Phillies the left-handed Henry has reverse splits and has struggled against left-handed bats giving up .302 this season.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Win

The Diamondbacks are streaking at the right time as they head home for a seven-game homestand. They have now won five straight as they beat up on the Nationals and Tigers outscoring them both 39-18 combined. In a game that should see a hefty amount of runs on the board, they will need to keep those hot bats alive in game one of this four-game series.

The Diamondbacks rallied back in the 9th inning as they were down 5-3 with a 4-run inning thanks in large part to Corbin Carroll Christian Walker and Geraldo Perdomo who knocked in the four runs to gain the lead to down the Tiger's hopes of snagging one of the games in the series.

They get to take on Dylan Covey (1-1 7.11 ERA) and the Phillies' bullpen this Monday evening. Covey is coming off a shutout inning pitched in his last bullpen game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He just needed 14 pitches to get out of the inning unscathed before handing it off to the bullpen who eventually blew the game giving up 9 runs as they got blown out 9-0.

Final Phillies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

I don't expect from either pitching staff in the first game of this four-game series but I expect the Diamondbacks bullpen to be better suited down the stretch than the Phillies. The Phillies bullpen has a 4.09 ERA giving up 103 walks on the season and if they give up runs early it's going to be rough sledding for them to come back. Ultimately, I expect this game to be a high-scoring affair on both sides with the Diamondbacks edging it in the end.

Final Phillies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks (-105), Over 10 (-105)