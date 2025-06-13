The Houston Astros have seen legendary arms take the mound, but on Wednesday night, Framber Valdez carved his name into franchise history with a record-breaking performance.

In the rubber match of the series against the Chicago White Sox, the Southsiders had taken Game 1 on Monday with a 4-2 win. Tonight, Valdez responded with a dominant outing, striking out 12 batters over just five innings. Behind his effort, the Astros secured a narrow 4-3 win, clinching the series and adding another crucial victory to their push atop the AL West. In doing so, Valdez set a new Astros pitching record for the most strikeouts in a start of five innings or fewer — a feat not even Nolan Ryan ever accomplished.

Valdez’s dominant outing quickly drew attention across the baseball world. Astros beat reporter Brian McTaggart shared the historic stat on X, formerly known as Twitter, emphasizing just how impressive he was—despite working only five innings.

“Framber Valdez struck out 12 batters in five innings, allowing two runs and seven hits. He had 20 whiffs (12 on the curveball). Valdez threw 95 pitches (23 foul balls).”

His performance is especially impressive considering most pitchers average just 4–5 strikeouts over five innings. This level of efficiency places him among the MLB strikeout leaders, currently ranking eighth, and further stands out when viewed alongside his recent hot streak — boasting a 2.02 ERA over his last seven starts.

Though Ryan remains a towering figure in both franchise and MLB history, no Astros pitcher — not even Ryan himself — had ever recorded 12 strikeouts in such a brief outing. Over nine seasons in Houston, Ryan totaled 1,866 strikeouts, more than with any other team. Yet Valdez’s performance showcased a different kind of dominance, built on elite curveball command and precise execution.

The 31-year-old has continued to evolve into one of the league’s most consistent performers. His 2025 season line — a 6-4 record, 3.10 ERA, and 96 strikeouts over 90 innings — reflects a refined balance of power and precision. In tonight’s outing, he generated 20 total whiffs, including 12 with his signature curveball, showcasing the continued development of his arsenal. It’s a key reason why he’s rising among the ranks of the most reliable aces in the game today.

The right hander’s record-setting night isn't just a moment for personal accolades — it comes at a critical point in the season. With Houston leading the AL West and battling injuries to key players, his dominance helps stabilize the rotation and fuels momentum for a postseason push.