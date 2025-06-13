The Houston Astros are 38-30 after their win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Astros manager Joe Espada has lead his team to a four-game lead in the American League West despite injuries to one of Houston's biggest stars. Espada's top two starters continue to lead the way, with Framber Valdez dominating on the mound. Even with Christian Javier out with injury, the top of the Astro's rotation has been as successful as ever. However, struggles behind them should push Espada to look to his top prospects for help on the mound. Miguel Ullola is next in line to get his shot in the major leagues.

Ullola is coming off the best month of his professional baseball career in Triple-A. The 22-year-old currently plays for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, one step below Major League Baseball. He is following in the footsteps of Bryan Abreu and Valdez as international prospects claimed and developed by the Astros' organization. His numbers are not the most eye-catching when compared to other top pitchers, but he has earned a chance to prove what he can do at the highest level.

It might not happen as soon as their weekend series against the Minnesota Twins, but Espada needs all the help he can get. The trade deadline looms large, and Houston is in the market for a starter who can slot in behind Hunter Brown. However, the answer to the Astros' biggest problem might lie in the minor leagues. Being around veteran starters could do a lot for Ullola as the young pitcher tries to find his way with the Astros.

Jacob Melton and Colton Gordon have already been called up to the major leagues, paving the way for Ullola to join them.

What has Miguel Ullola done to earn a call-up?

Ullola's 2025 numbers are not stellar, but his latest stretch has Astros fans excited about the prospect. His time in Sugar Land has seen him hone his skills more and more throughout the last two seasons. Since May, he has gone 3-0 and gave up just five runs across seven starts. His latest run is him at his best, but all of 2025 has proven that he deserves to be Houston's top pitching prospect.

Through 11 starts, Ullola is 3-2 with a 3.19 ERA. If he were on Houston's roster, he would have the third-best ERA among Espada's starters, behind only Brown and Valdez. He has also been efficient on the mound, racking up 56 strikeouts against 26 walks. With a K:BB ratio of 2.15, Ullola's control has improved drastically since 2024. With a fastball in the mid-90s and three different breaking balls, the 22-year-old can be effective if he can throw all of his pitches for strikes consistently.

Ullola's recent stretch has fans and scouts believing that he could be a starter at the next level. However, if he cannot bring his control from Triple-A to the majors, he could join Bryan Abreu in Espada's bullpen. Regardless of where he ends up, Ullola could be a big asset.

The Astros expect to be active at the trade deadline, but Ullola's name should not be included in the conversation.

What could Ullola add to the Astros?

As a pure pitcher, Ullola lacks the talent to stand side-by-side with Brown and Valdez. However, Espada does not need him to be anywhere near that good in 2025. Valdez has put together dominant performances this season and takes pressure off of his fellow starters to be the ace.

Ullola arsenal and velocity could earn him a spot next to Gordon as Houston awaits the return of Javier and Luis Garcia. However, he could climb up the ranks, especially if Lance McCullers Jr. falters again. If nothing else, Ullola could step in and give McCullers Jr. a break when he needs it throughout the season.

Ullola's talent is attractive, but his true role on the team is unknown. Even if he is destined for the bullpen, Espada could use another capable arm to help set up saves for Josh Hader. He will not be expected to dominate out of the gate, but Ullola's performance in the major league will inform what track he is put on by the organization as he continues to develop.

In a perfect world, Ullola dominates and becomes a starter. If he does that, Espada could have him and Gordon as comfortable options at the back of his rotation. It would also make Garcia or Javier expendable. Both pitchers are out with injury, but their resumes speak for themselves. Contenders around the league could be interested in a veteran starter.

Ullola is an intriguing prospect well on his way to the major leagues. If Houston wants to give another one of their prospects a chance, the righty should be at the top of the list.