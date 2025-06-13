Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian took the Longhorns to newer heights post Tom Herman and Mack Brown. Sarkisian is now hitting the recruiting trail hard, including landing a new weapon for Arch Manning.

But now “Sark” received an honor similar to what his predecessors earned. Sarkisian is now the sixth Texas coach to grace the cover of Dave Campbell's Texas football magazine. The news comes during a time Texas and Sarkisian are trying to lure in recruits. The magazine's X account made the announcement with the caption “rebuilding a powerhouse his way.”

But Sarkisian joins Herman and the national title winning coach Brown in being the cover coach. The magazine is renowned in the Lonestar State — as Dave Campbell's covers all of Texas football from high school to college.

The magazine adds that Sarkisian is the sixth Texas head coach to grace the cover. David McWilliams, Darnell K. Royal and John Mackovic were the other UT coaches in past covers.

How Steve Sarkisian, Texas are faring recruiting wise

June is not a summer vacation planning month for colleges like Texas. Longhorn coaches are recruiting talent in state or across the nation. Plus hosting recruits on summer official visits — a first for 2025.

The ‘Horns have claimed their share of wins and losses on the college football recruiting trail. Texas struck out on landing a four-star edge rusher who's since focused on Georgia and Alabama.

The Longhorns, however, boosted the defensive line. Four-star Corey Wells committed on Monday. Texas even beat out Bill Belichick and North Carolina for four-star Dylan Berymon, which arrived Saturday.

Texas ranks 17th overall on the recruiting trail for the 2026 class. However, the Longhorns are set to host four-star LSU commit Jabari Mack this weekend, according to Jordan Scruggs of 247Sports. The Southeastern Conference program will attempt to flip Mack over to the Longhorns.