Russell Westbrook has played like his motivation meter is on high through the first two games of the Suns-Clippers series. With former teammate turned rival Kevin Durant on the other side of the floor, it’s not hard to see why.

While the two have gone at each other on the court, it doesn’t appear as though there’s any spillover off of it. KD and Russ were seen exchanging pleasantries after Game 2:

Russell Westbrook 🤝 Kevin Durant Series tied at 1-1 and the Clippers and Suns are off to LA 🍿 (via @AndrewGreif)pic.twitter.com/HPgTAFjLz0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 19, 2023

The two have had a checkered history as seen through some rather testy moments on the court, particularly when Kevin Durant was fresh off his move to the Golden State Warriors back in 2016, away from Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder. But with both players far removed from that time at this point, it’s not hard to understand why they no longer let any past animosity overshadow the eight years they spent together in OKC.

Nobody’s painting them as the best of friends now, but the mutual respect still appears to be there off the court.

Westbrook may no longer be at Durant’s level as a player, but he gave it everything he had whenever they matched up through two games so far. The size disadvantage didn’t stop Russ from getting deflections and stops on his former MVP teammate.

A defesa do Russell Westbrook no Kevin Durant 🔒

pic.twitter.com/IKv0GEoaNS — NBA do Povo 🏀🇧🇷 (@NBAdoPovo) April 17, 2023

Kevin Durant’s Suns may have come away with the win in Game 2, but Russell Westbrook and the Clippers were able to steal one game on the road – and home-court advantage – as the series shifts to Los Angeles. Expect a healthy dose of KD vs. Russ matchups in the games to come.