The Pittsburgh Pirates are recovering from a crushing 9-1 defeat to the New York Mets. However, relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman had an outburst with the umpire in Pittsburgh's 6-3 Monday night loss that caused him to get ejected. As a result, Chapman is subject to a two-game suspension and a fine for his actions, per Jon Heyman.
Chapman has the option to appeal the decision. His frustration manifested into chatter with the home plate umpire after he gave up a go-ahead double in the eighth. The official took exception to Chapman's words and ejected him.
The Pirates pitcher exited Monday night's Mets game with two strikeouts, 1 walk, three earned runs, and 1 hit allowed. His suspension gives Pittsburgh one less pitcher to rely on, but thankfully, his hiatus will only last two days. The Pirates need Chapman to resist the talented offenses in the National League.
Aroldis Chapman signed a one-year deal with the Pirates in January after stints with the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals in 2023. Chapman appeared in 61 games across both teams, throwing 103 strikeouts and amassing an ERA of 3.08.
Chapman is no longer the explosive closer he was in years past. He made the All-Star Game seven times between 2012 and 2021 and has been unable to replicate that production. Nevertheless, Chapman remains a solid option who is well-experienced on the big stage.
The veteran complements Pittsburgh's starting pitchers and looks to help the Pirates ascend the NL Central after a subpar 2023 season.
Pittsburgh ended the year with a 76-80 record, placing them second-to-last in the division. The Pirates sit 11-8 so far during the 2024 season after their matchups with the Mets. Nevertheless, the club is plotting the release of a coveted prospect.
Pirates have exciting prospect developing amid 2024 season's start
Pittsburgh retains the services of former LSU and Air Force pitcher Paul Skenes. Skenes was the 1st overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and has a bright development path. He put up a 24-6 record with a 2.18 ERA and a 335/59 K/BB ratio over three years split between the Tigers and Falcons.
Moreover, he helped LSU win the Men's College World Series and earned the National Pitcher of the Year Award in addition to the Dick Howser Trophy among other accolades.
Fans are excited for Skenes to contribute to the Pirates, but the organization is being cautious with his buildup to the big leagues. General manager Ben Cherington wants Skenes to get more reps at the minor-league level before making the jump. He provided insight into the decision on Thursday.
“With Paul, we've been very intentional about how we're building his volume coming into the season with a goal of really accomplishing two things,” Cherington said. “One is to try and get him to an appropriate total volume for 2024 coming off of last year, where he pitched a full college season and then just a little bit of pro ball.”
The Pirates do not want Skenes to go from “zero to 100,” which is smart considering his long-term health.
All in all, Pittsburgh will find a way to find greater success amid their early-season battles.